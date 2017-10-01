Post a reply 6 posts Page 1 of 1 north stand Stevo's Armpit

Lets stop feeling sorry for the players and coaches

I worked at same place for 24 year then got a letter telling me i was going to be made redundant i was on minimu wage not 80k plus

How many people grt made redundant with a morgage and family's with little chance of finding new jobs

All the player who played yesterday plus the rest of squad who want to carry on playing will find s new club on good money

So please no selfe pity

Take football start of season 3 up 3 down no ? Askeh

Take rugby start of seson all clubs no what the formst is wether this is rite or wrong I don't no but what i fo no is we r down due to not being good enough

If we had cut the problems out we would have stayed in Super League

We didant so Champion Ship hear we come

Do we think Cunningham is the answer i dont think so

Get a Super League coach get Rid of Dead Wood

Get player who want to play for the club and not for the amount of money they can get

How Many clubs in any Of our Leagues have 6Coaches +Derek

I look forward to your comments

Spot on Cokey

Look, Players will come, and players will go, and also it will be decided who will be in charge next season. You now have a choice whether you want to support Leigh Centurions or not,It's not difficult. charlie caroli

Cokey wrote: Look, Players will come, and players will go, and also it will be decided who will be in charge next season. You now have a choice whether you want to support Leigh Centurions or not,It's not difficult.

Agree Derek ,we need Derek B to make the decisions who to keep and who to show the door then give him our full support.

Really? Derek has to trust the coaches he's brought in to do the job. That's what they are paid for and have the rugby experience and knowledge to do so.

Derek hasn't played at any level and money doesn't give you the clout to be able to coach and develop athletes



Really? Derek has to trust the coaches he’s brought in to do the job. That’s what they are paid for and have the rugby experience and knowledge to do so.

Really? Derek has to trust the coaches he's brought in to do the job. That's what they are paid for and have the rugby experience and knowledge to do so.

Derek hasn't played at any level and money doesn't give you the clout to be able to coach and develop athletes

Peter Kay wrote: Really? Derek has to trust the coaches he’s brought in to do the job. That’s what they are paid for and have the rugby experience and knowledge to do so.

Derek hasn’t played at any level and money doesn’t give you the clout to be able to coach and develop athletes



