Lets stop feeling sorry for the players and coaches
I worked at same place for 24 year then got a letter telling me i was going to be made redundant i was on minimu wage not 80k plus
How many people grt made redundant with a morgage and family's with little chance of finding new jobs
All the player who played yesterday plus the rest of squad who want to carry on playing will find s new club on good money
So please no selfe pity
Take football start of season 3 up 3 down no ? Askeh
Take rugby start of seson all clubs no what the formst is wether this is rite or wrong I don't no but what i fo no is we r down due to not being good enough
If we had cut the problems out we would have stayed in Super League
We didant so Champion Ship hear we come
Do we think Cunningham is the answer i dont think so
Get a Super League coach get Rid of Dead Wood
Get player who want to play for the club and not for the amount of money they can get
How Many clubs in any Of our Leagues have 6Coaches +Derek
I look forward to your comments
It wont be easy to get back in Super League unless we can buy our wsy in
