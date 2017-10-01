WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Stop Moaning

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Leigh Centurions Stop Moaning

Post a reply
Stop Moaning
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 5:40 pm
north stand Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Dec 08, 2011 2:12 pm
Posts: 58
Lets stop feeling sorry for the players and coaches
I worked at same place for 24 year then got a letter telling me i was going to be made redundant i was on minimu wage not 80k plus
How many people grt made redundant with a morgage and family's with little chance of finding new jobs
All the player who played yesterday plus the rest of squad who want to carry on playing will find s new club on good money
So please no selfe pity
Take football start of season 3 up 3 down no ? Askeh
Take rugby start of seson all clubs no what the formst is wether this is rite or wrong I don't no but what i fo no is we r down due to not being good enough
If we had cut the problems out we would have stayed in Super League
We didant so Champion Ship hear we come
Do we think Cunningham is the answer i dont think so
Get a Super League coach get Rid of Dead Wood
Get player who want to play for the club and not for the amount of money they can get
How Many clubs in any Of our Leagues have 6Coaches +Derek
I look forward to your comments
It wont be easy to get back in Super League unless we can buy our wsy in
Re: Stop Moaning
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 5:54 pm
Genehunt Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue May 30, 2017 4:38 am
Posts: 114
Spot on

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: adamhuddsgiant, atomic, Bing [Bot], Broad Ings Warrior, ColD, financialtimes, Genehunt, Hampo, HOOF HEARTED, ItchyandScratchy, jon_t, Leyther14, north stand, Rotherham Fev Fan, Willy, woolly07 and 451 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,641,5343,16276,2644,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 09:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM