Fair play to Toronto for showing the ambition. They initially stated that they wanted to be a superleague team within 5 years but they could be very serious contenders at the end of this season. As a Warrington fan getting that kind of transfer fee for a player coming into the last year of his contract was an offer we couldn't refuse. For Toronto they obviously decided that they needed to strengthen the loose forward position. If they had managed to get the deal for Sean o loughlin over the line then I would have made them almost certainties for promotion this year.