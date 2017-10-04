WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toronto sign Westerman

Re: Toronto sign Westerman
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 7:39 am
tigertot
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 15241
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
vastman wrote:
As is your small deprived suburb of Wakefield mentality.

That's what makes it so funny, even if you do win it the Cup belongs to Wakefield as Cas isn't really a place :thumb: :wink:


That's a warm feeling. As well as it being the only chance you'll ever have of getting a cup. :D :wink:
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
A member of the victorious liberal metropolitan elite.
Re: Toronto sign Westerman
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 8:09 pm
Call Me God
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 102
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
A Catalan v Toronto Cup or Grand final would be interesting.

It would be a marketing man's nightmare.......and would only then pour more petrol in the flames of the idiotic "away fans debate".

On the topic of the Wolfpack signings, London Broncos permitted Andy Ackers to leave his contract early, because the poor little mite was "Homesick"......bless.

He immediately signed for the Wolfpack.....which begs the questions:

1. Is this indicative of the player having no morals, or his new coach doing what he always does.....and
2. Should, as we seem to be becoming a more "global" sport stamp on this sort of behaviour now?
