Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote: A Catalan v Toronto Cup or Grand final would be interesting.

It would be a marketing man's nightmare.......and would only then pour more petrol in the flames of the idiotic "away fans debate".On the topic of the Wolfpack signings, London Broncos permitted Andy Ackers to leave his contract early, because the poor little mite was "Homesick"......bless.He immediately signed for the Wolfpack.....which begs the questions:1. Is this indicative of the player having no morals, or his new coach doing what he always does.....and2. Should, as we seem to be becoming a more "global" sport stamp on this sort of behaviour now?