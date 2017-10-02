Judder Man

Blue tack wrote: Here's a conversation for you - "paul, I want to get Toronto in the Superleague in 5 years" "ok, in Championship 1 I need Championship players to win it. In the championship, I need super league players to win it. If thats the case, I'll get you into Super league in 3"



Not sure why people have an issue. If I had a business and had the chance to be multinational in 3 years, I wouldn't P**s around in the markets of Barrow selling socks for a pound, thinking of what could have been. Toronto have 23 players in their squad this year. If you compare their squad to Wigan's then the salary cap seems very very insignificant.



To put into perspective what North America thinks of sport - the Blue Jays signed Bautista on a 5 year deal for 65 million dollars, circa 11 million dollars a year. £7 million pounds. our cap is £1.825 million FOR A TEAM. They laugh at our cap but believe our sport is brilliant. Another Canadian team, then New York, then Chicago etc etc. In 5 years the North American league will be asking Wigan, Leeds, Saints to join their league. At this time, the fact that Swinton, Halifax and Bradford founded the league will mean very little.



Perfectly agree on the potential perspective front, if it takes off big style they will have there own Superleague with a salary cap far more greater that it will make ours like selling socks in Barrow. Once established they will no longer look back across the atlantic as Superleague in the UK will be insignificant.

If people think we will get enormous benefits of exposure, marketing, sponsors in the UK on the growth of the game in Canada/America thats fine..........for me its a bit La La Land with the vision of our top clubs playing in a different league in a different continent.

Percival-Lomax--Grace-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming. tigertot

vastman wrote:



Joe Westerman is a gifted player and Athlete. He's also lacking a bit of ambition IMHO and has a poor attitude I'm told. Very typical of far to many British players. That said 250 SL games shows he is as you say a decent solid player.



What has made Westerman so apparently valuable especially to the gullible was his time at Cas, combined with one of Eddie and Stevo's ridiculous love ins.



Can fans made him out to be the best British player of his era whilst they were still kicking around in the Championship!. Very Cas typical but in this case it went into overdrive.



Then Eddie Hemmings (especially) did his kings new cloth act and if I recall in his first season in SL (literally only weeks into) was touting him as the future GB captain and our very own SBW!! The former was never likely with his attitude, the latter wasn't even remotely true.



Most SL teams would still take Western warts and all, can't however think of any who are still daft enough to pay for the dubious privilege.



Your' right he had two great agents, Cas fans and Sky.



Joe Westerman is a gifted player and Athlete. He's also lacking a bit of ambition IMHO and has a poor attitude I'm told. Very typical of far to many British players. That said 250 SL games shows he is as you say a decent solid player.

What has made Westerman so apparently valuable especially to the gullible was his time at Cas, combined with one of Eddie and Stevo's ridiculous love ins.

Can fans made him out to be the best British player of his era whilst they were still kicking around in the Championship!. Very Cas typical but in this case it went into overdrive.

Then Eddie Hemmings (especially) did his kings new cloth act and if I recall in his first season in SL (literally only weeks into) was touting him as the future GB captain and our very own SBW!! The former was never likely with his attitude, the latter wasn't even remotely true.

Most SL teams would still take Western warts and all, can't however think of any who are still daft enough to pay for the dubious privilege.

Your' right he had two great agents, Cas fans and Sky.

You can understand the Cas fans - almost admire it but the SKY team and assorted media, shows where much of the trouble in SL lays.



Is this where I bring up Dale Ferguson? Is this where I bring up Dale Ferguson? Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.

roopy wrote: They need to throw some money at Canadian Rugby Union players.

Canada have a very strong rugby union side - in 2011 they were ranked 12th in the world.

I doubt many of them would be on huge bucks, and from memory they had some very fast backs when they were doing well.

If you have 7000/8000 people in Toronto watching Rugby League, what does the nationality of the players matter?



If you have 7000/8000 people in Toronto watching Rugby League, what does the nationality of the players matter?

Getting amateur clubs and schools playing the game should be priority number 1. Hopefully Canada can get some money from the World Cup profits.

Given the amount of American football athletes that don't make it out of the college leagues or in the NFL, I'd say they should try and get some of those players to give RL a try. King Monkey wrote: Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.



At least he'd lose his virginity. vastman

tigertot wrote: Is this where I bring up Dale Ferguson?



You can if you want. Dale has almost certainly been better value for money and far less bother.



You can if you want. Dale has almost certainly been better value for money and far less bother.

You do realise Westerman isn't a Cas player anymore so you don't really need to be so defensive.

vastman wrote: You can if you want. Dale has almost certainly been better value for money and far less bother.



You do realise Westerman isn't a Cas player anymore so you don't really need to be so defensive.



Apologies. It was meant as a light-hearted quip about a pointless childish argument that I never took part in. Your small club paranoia is noted however.

