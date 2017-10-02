vastman wrote:

Fascinating isn't it.Joe Westerman is a gifted player and Athlete. He's also lacking a bit of ambition IMHO and has a poor attitude I'm told. Very typical of far to many British players. That said 250 SL games shows he is as you say a decent solid player.What has made Westerman so apparently valuable especially to the gullible was his time at Cas, combined with one of Eddie and Stevo's ridiculous love ins.Can fans made him out to be the best British player of his era whilst they were still kicking around in the Championship!. Very Cas typical but in this case it went into overdrive.Then Eddie Hemmings (especially) did his kings new cloth act and if I recall in his first season in SL (literally only weeks into) was touting him as the future GB captain and our very own SBW!! The former was never likely with his attitude, the latter wasn't even remotely true.Most SL teams would still take Western warts and all, can't however think of any who are still daft enough to pay for the dubious privilege.Your' right he had two great agents, Cas fans and Sky.You can understand the Cas fans - almost admire it but the SKY team and assorted media, shows where much of the trouble in SL lays.