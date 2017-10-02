Blue tack wrote:
Here's a conversation for you - "paul, I want to get Toronto in the Superleague in 5 years" "ok, in Championship 1 I need Championship players to win it. In the championship, I need super league players to win it. If thats the case, I'll get you into Super league in 3"
Not sure why people have an issue. If I had a business and had the chance to be multinational in 3 years, I wouldn't P**s around in the markets of Barrow selling socks for a pound, thinking of what could have been. Toronto have 23 players in their squad this year. If you compare their squad to Wigan's then the salary cap seems very very insignificant.
To put into perspective what North America thinks of sport - the Blue Jays signed Bautista on a 5 year deal for 65 million dollars, circa 11 million dollars a year. £7 million pounds. our cap is £1.825 million FOR A TEAM. They laugh at our cap but believe our sport is brilliant. Another Canadian team, then New York, then Chicago etc etc. In 5 years the North American league will be asking Wigan, Leeds, Saints to join their league. At this time, the fact that Swinton, Halifax and Bradford founded the league will mean very little.
Perfectly agree on the potential perspective front, if it takes off big style they will have there own Superleague with a salary cap far more greater that it will make ours like selling socks in Barrow. Once established they will no longer look back across the atlantic as Superleague in the UK will be insignificant.
If people think we will get enormous benefits of exposure, marketing, sponsors in the UK on the growth of the game in Canada/America thats fine..........for me its a bit La La Land with the vision of our top clubs playing in a different league in a different continent.