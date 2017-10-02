WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toronto sign Westerman

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Toronto sign Westerman

Post a reply
Re: Toronto sign Westerman
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 8:09 am
wire-quin User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5446
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
Here's a conversation for you - "paul, I want to get Toronto in the Superleague in 5 years" "ok, in Championship 1 I need Championship players to win it. In the championship, I need super league players to win it. If thats the case, I'll get you into Super league in 3"

Not sure why people have an issue. If I had a business and had the chance to be multinational in 3 years, I wouldn't P**s around in the markets of Barrow selling socks for a pound, thinking of what could have been. Toronto have 23 players in their squad this year. If you compare their squad to Wigan's then the salary cap seems very very insignificant.

To put into perspective what North America thinks of sport - the Blue Jays signed Bautista on a 5 year deal for 65 million dollars, circa 11 million dollars a year. £7 million pounds. our cap is £1.825 million FOR A TEAM. They laugh at our cap but believe our sport is brilliant. Another Canadian team, then New York, then Chicago etc etc. In 5 years the North American league will be asking Wigan, Leeds, Saints to join their league. At this time, the fact that Swinton, Halifax and Bradford founded the league will mean very little.


I admire your optimism!
Mac out!
Re: Toronto sign Westerman
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 8:10 am
DGM User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2134
In relation to the salary cap and overseas players, as I've seen this brought up a lot now, particularly amongst Leigh fans:

They adhere by the same Salary Cap as the other sides in the structure (as requested by Derek Beaumont a couple of years ago), and have the same Non-Fed player restrictions as the other clubs. Canada, France & England are all part of the same Federation, the RLEF.
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
Re: Toronto sign Westerman
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 8:14 am
roopy Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2005 6:00 am
Posts: 1741
Location: Newcastle, Hunter Valley
They need to throw some money at Canadian Rugby Union players.
Canada have a very strong rugby union side - in 2011 they were ranked 12th in the world.
I doubt many of them would be on huge bucks, and from memory they had some very fast backs when they were doing well.
Re: Toronto sign Westerman
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 8:55 am
Mr Dog Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Apr 02, 2004 10:08 pm
Posts: 545
Location: Not there
Blue tack wrote:
Here's a conversation for you - "paul, I want to get Toronto in the Superleague in 5 years" "ok, in Championship 1 I need Championship players to win it. In the championship, I need super league players to win it. If thats the case, I'll get you into Super league in 3"

Not sure why people have an issue. If I had a business and had the chance to be multinational in 3 years, I wouldn't P**s around in the markets of Barrow selling socks for a pound, thinking of what could have been. Toronto have 23 players in their squad this year. If you compare their squad to Wigan's then the salary cap seems very very insignificant.

To put into perspective what North America thinks of sport - the Blue Jays signed Bautista on a 5 year deal for 65 million dollars, circa 11 million dollars a year. £7 million pounds. our cap is £1.825 million FOR A TEAM. They laugh at our cap but believe our sport is brilliant. Another Canadian team, then New York, then Chicago etc etc. In 5 years the North American league will be asking Wigan, Leeds, Saints to join their league. At this time, the fact that Swinton, Halifax and Bradford founded the league will mean very little.


You honestly believe that? If it takes off in NA they won't need any UK clubs, although I suppose they may have token sides from the UK ie 'London' and Australia, ie 'Sydney').
Re: Toronto sign Westerman
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 9:59 am
Dave K. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18182
Location: Back in Hull.
Wigg'n wrote:
Well Fielden's transfer was £450k in 2006 which is nearly £600k today. Tomkins (albeit transferred to the NRL) was £700k.


Forgot about him.

Seems strange that Westerman has now managed to attract three 6 figure transfer fees, clubs must see something that I don't.
Re: Toronto sign Westerman
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:27 am
Judder Man User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2007 4:34 pm
Posts: 5608
Location: Now in Enemy Country
headhunter wrote:
That great "dispensation salary cap" that you've just made up.


As we know it's been done once so it could be done again. The Cas fans are probably still fuming about it.
The new young dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.
Percival-Lomax--Grace-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming.
Re: Toronto sign Westerman
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 11:00 am
puroresu_boy Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Sep 26, 2017 9:54 am
Posts: 14
DGM wrote:
Take Melbourne as an example of an expansion side - in 20 years how many genuine Victorians have come through & played for them?

I'm sure TWP would love to see genuine Canadians playing for them, in fact they did this year in Quinn Ngawati (plus a handful of other North Americans are in the squad). But it does take time for those grassroots structures to develop & yougsters to come through. You only have to look around at some heartland SL/Championship clubs who've been around for 100+ years and note the lack of talent they bring through.

I believe Perez said he wanted an academy within 3 years, so that's something. They also had "The Last Tackle" this year, which enabled them to trial a number of North Americans.


Would be great to see some Canadians come through but for me its not the most important thing. Like you said it isn't easy. I have no doubt the Storm and the NRL run all the coaching programmes and do their best to get kids playing the game in Victoria but Rugby League is so much smaller than the AFL in Victoria so the best athletes will tend to gravitate towards that sport.
Re: Toronto sign Westerman
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 11:28 am
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26313
Location: Poodle Power!
Dave K. wrote:
Is Westerman the most expensive player in SL history, I make that nearly 400k in transfer fees for him.

Good solid player, but not sure he is worth this much, must have a good agent.


Fascinating isn't it.

Joe Westerman is a gifted player and Athlete. He's also lacking a bit of ambition IMHO and has a poor attitude I'm told. Very typical of far to many British players. That said 250 SL games shows he is as you say a decent solid player.

What has made Westerman so apparently valuable especially to the gullible was his time at Cas, combined with one of Eddie and Stevo's ridiculous love ins.

Can fans made him out to be the best British player of his era whilst they were still kicking around in the Championship!. Very Cas typical but in this case it went into overdrive.

Then Eddie Hemmings (especially) did his kings new cloth act and if I recall in his first season in SL (literally only weeks into) was touting him as the future GB captain and our very own SBW!! The former was never likely with his attitude, the latter wasn't even remotely true.

Most SL teams would still take Western warts and all, can't however think of any who are still daft enough to pay for the dubious privilege.

Your' right he had two great agents, Cas fans and Sky.

You can understand the Cas fans - almost admire it but the SKY team and assorted media, shows where much of the trouble in SL lays. :CRAZY:
SUPPORT SWAG...
Re: Toronto sign Westerman
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 1:04 pm
rollin thunder Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1644
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
he means total, bit weird to think in this day and age, 3 moves, 3 big transfer fees paid.

I doubt anyone else has moved clubs for a fee three times

Iestyn harris, 350k to lleds, 400k to union. 1 m illiion to bradford, via courts. :DOH:
Re: Toronto sign Westerman
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 1:41 pm
musson Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 568
vastman wrote:
Fascinating isn't it.

Joe Westerman is a gifted player and Athlete. He's also lacking a bit of ambition IMHO and has a poor attitude I'm told. Very typical of far to many British players. That said 250 SL games shows he is as you say a decent solid player.

What has made Westerman so apparently valuable especially to the gullible was his time at Cas, combined with one of Eddie and Stevo's ridiculous love ins.

Can fans made him out to be the best British player of his era whilst they were still kicking around in the Championship!. Very Cas typical but in this case it went into overdrive.

Then Eddie Hemmings (especially) did his kings new cloth act and if I recall in his first season in SL (literally only weeks into) was touting him as the future GB captain and our very own SBW!! The former was never likely with his attitude, the latter wasn't even remotely true.

Most SL teams would still take Western warts and all, can't however think of any who are still daft enough to pay for the dubious privilege.

Your' right he had two great agents, Cas fans and Sky.

You can understand the Cas fans - almost admire it but the SKY team and assorted media, shows where much of the trouble in SL lays. :CRAZY:



lol brilliant

The funny thing is it's true, Eddie and steve must have being having a relationship with Westerman

I'll add more

They also touted him as "the next Paul Scunthorpe "
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Angelus, bullpower2014, CM Punk, Grimmy, JonB95, LyndsayGill, onlyanorthernsoul, robinrovers10, secondstanza, The Phantom Horseman, Trainman, Uncle Rico and 252 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,642,1703,06976,2674,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 7th Oct : 18:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSSIES
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
KIWIS
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM