Here's a conversation for you - "paul, I want to get Toronto in the Superleague in 5 years" "ok, in Championship 1 I need Championship players to win it. In the championship, I need super league players to win it. If thats the case, I'll get you into Super league in 3"
Not sure why people have an issue. If I had a business and had the chance to be multinational in 3 years, I wouldn't P**s around in the markets of Barrow selling socks for a pound, thinking of what could have been. Toronto have 23 players in their squad this year. If you compare their squad to Wigan's then the salary cap seems very very insignificant.
To put into perspective what North America thinks of sport - the Blue Jays signed Bautista on a 5 year deal for 65 million dollars, circa 11 million dollars a year. £7 million pounds. our cap is £1.825 million FOR A TEAM. They laugh at our cap but believe our sport is brilliant. Another Canadian team, then New York, then Chicago etc etc. In 5 years the North American league will be asking Wigan, Leeds, Saints to join their league. At this time, the fact that Swinton, Halifax and Bradford founded the league will mean very little.
I admire your optimism!
Mac out!
Mon Oct 02, 2017 8:10 am
DGM
Free-scoring winger
In relation to the salary cap and overseas players, as I've seen this brought up a lot now, particularly amongst Leigh fans:
They adhere by the same Salary Cap as the other sides in the structure (as requested by Derek Beaumont a couple of years ago), and have the same Non-Fed player restrictions as the other clubs. Canada, France & England are all part of the same Federation, the RLEF.
Mon Oct 02, 2017 8:14 am
roopy
Free-scoring winger
They need to throw some money at Canadian Rugby Union players.
Canada have a very strong rugby union side - in 2011 they were ranked 12th in the world.
I doubt many of them would be on huge bucks, and from memory they had some very fast backs when they were doing well.
Mon Oct 02, 2017 8:55 am
Blue tack wrote:
Here's a conversation for you - "paul, I want to get Toronto in the Superleague in 5 years" "ok, in Championship 1 I need Championship players to win it. In the championship, I need super league players to win it. If thats the case, I'll get you into Super league in 3"
Not sure why people have an issue. If I had a business and had the chance to be multinational in 3 years, I wouldn't P**s around in the markets of Barrow selling socks for a pound, thinking of what could have been. Toronto have 23 players in their squad this year. If you compare their squad to Wigan's then the salary cap seems very very insignificant.
To put into perspective what North America thinks of sport - the Blue Jays signed Bautista on a 5 year deal for 65 million dollars, circa 11 million dollars a year. £7 million pounds. our cap is £1.825 million FOR A TEAM. They laugh at our cap but believe our sport is brilliant. Another Canadian team, then New York, then Chicago etc etc. In 5 years the North American league will be asking Wigan, Leeds, Saints to join their league. At this time, the fact that Swinton, Halifax and Bradford founded the league will mean very little.
You honestly believe that? If it takes off in NA they won't need any UK clubs, although I suppose they may have token sides from the UK ie 'London' and Australia, ie 'Sydney').
Mon Oct 02, 2017 9:59 am
Wigg'n wrote:
Well Fielden's transfer was £450k in 2006 which is nearly £600k today. Tomkins (albeit transferred to the NRL) was £700k.
Forgot about him.
Seems strange that Westerman has now managed to attract three 6 figure transfer fees, clubs must see something that I don't.
Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:27 am
headhunter wrote:
That great "dispensation salary cap" that you've just made up.
As we know it's been done once so it could be done again. The Cas fans are probably still fuming about it.
