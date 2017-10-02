WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toronto sign Westerman

Toronto sign Westerman

Re: Toronto sign Westerman
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 8:09 am
wire-quin User avatar
Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Here's a conversation for you - "paul, I want to get Toronto in the Superleague in 5 years" "ok, in Championship 1 I need Championship players to win it. In the championship, I need super league players to win it. If thats the case, I'll get you into Super league in 3"

Not sure why people have an issue. If I had a business and had the chance to be multinational in 3 years, I wouldn't P**s around in the markets of Barrow selling socks for a pound, thinking of what could have been. Toronto have 23 players in their squad this year. If you compare their squad to Wigan's then the salary cap seems very very insignificant.

To put into perspective what North America thinks of sport - the Blue Jays signed Bautista on a 5 year deal for 65 million dollars, circa 11 million dollars a year. £7 million pounds. our cap is £1.825 million FOR A TEAM. They laugh at our cap but believe our sport is brilliant. Another Canadian team, then New York, then Chicago etc etc. In 5 years the North American league will be asking Wigan, Leeds, Saints to join their league. At this time, the fact that Swinton, Halifax and Bradford founded the league will mean very little.


I admire your optimism!
Mac out!
Re: Toronto sign Westerman
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 8:10 am
DGM User avatar
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
In relation to the salary cap and overseas players, as I've seen this brought up a lot now, particularly amongst Leigh fans:

They adhere by the same Salary Cap as the other sides in the structure (as requested by Derek Beaumont a couple of years ago), and have the same Non-Fed player restrictions as the other clubs. Canada, France & England are all part of the same Federation, the RLEF.
Re: Toronto sign Westerman
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 8:14 am
roopy Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2005 6:00 am
They need to throw some money at Canadian Rugby Union players.
Canada have a very strong rugby union side - in 2011 they were ranked 12th in the world.
I doubt many of them would be on huge bucks, and from memory they had some very fast backs when they were doing well.
