Is Westerman the most expensive player in SL history, I make that nearly 400k in transfer fees for him.



Good solid player, but not sure he is worth this much, must have a good agent.



Good solid player, but not sure he is worth this much, must have a good agent.



Well Fielden's transfer was £450k in 2006 which is nearly £600k today. Tomkins (albeit transferred to the NRL) was £700k.

Stuart Fielden was 450k IIRC?

They can have average Westerman, Jamie Acton has re-signed for us.....



I used to follow the ice hockey early 90s and if I remember right it was 3 imports rule? It then went to 5 and it was a better spectacle as these mostly Canadian imports were superior to the local lads for obvious reasons.its increased over the years to I think 11 imports and the wealthier franchises had 12/13 imports and stood down 2 each week.Became sterile and the imports blocked off British lads pathways.Rules were changed so the roster had to have so many UK players in it but the teams then signed up youngsters on pittances and put them on the bench and used them to sit out penalties. It's a little similar to our game and I'd like to see Canadian players playing alongside real quality imports same with Catalans .Westerman is a quality player in his prime but there are a lot of UK plodders over there and bearing in mind grid iron and ice hockey are massive over there I'd suggest there will be far better Canadian atheletes who could do the job? headhunter

Judder Man wrote: I reckon they could be offering quite a few players £300k to £400k for the 2019 season on an expansion style dispensation salary cap. That great "dispensation salary cap" that you've just made up. King Street Cat wrote: Some might look at this as being harsh but I think it's fair. When are the Rugby League going to stop persisting with this fantasy expansion. If it hasn't worked by now, it never will! I'm all for reaching out to a wider audience with our game but not at the expense of historical clubs in the homelands.



he means total, bit weird to think in this day and age, 3 moves, 3 big transfer fees paid.



"i have a phobia of Wolves"



"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.



"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."

Judder Man wrote: I reckon its the other way around, they have started at the top by signing players one division above the current standard, hence the big 50, 60, 70 point scorelines. Next season they will have a decent squad in the championship that could compete in super league albeit at the lower end.

Its what happens in about 3 years time will grass roots grow or will they be digging more deeply into the shallow UK player pool, or even worse sign up some of the best players in Superleague from the top clubs, if they can pay out £130k for Westerrman I reckon they could be offering quite a few players £300k to £400k for the 2019 season on an expansion style dispensation salary cap.



Here's a conversation for you - "paul, I want to get Toronto in the Superleague in 5 years" "ok, in Championship 1 I need Championship players to win it. In the championship, I need super league players to win it. If thats the case, I'll get you into Super league in 3"



Not sure why people have an issue. If I had a business and had the chance to be multinational in 3 years, I wouldn't P**s around in the markets of Barrow selling socks for a pound, thinking of what could have been. Toronto have 23 players in their squad this year. If you compare their squad to Wigan's then the salary cap seems very very insignificant.



Here's a conversation for you - "paul, I want to get Toronto in the Superleague in 5 years" "ok, in Championship 1 I need Championship players to win it. In the championship, I need super league players to win it. If thats the case, I'll get you into Super league in 3"

Not sure why people have an issue. If I had a business and had the chance to be multinational in 3 years, I wouldn't P**s around in the markets of Barrow selling socks for a pound, thinking of what could have been. Toronto have 23 players in their squad this year. If you compare their squad to Wigan's then the salary cap seems very very insignificant.

To put into perspective what North America thinks of sport - the Blue Jays signed Bautista on a 5 year deal for 65 million dollars, circa 11 million dollars a year. £7 million pounds. our cap is £1.825 million FOR A TEAM. They laugh at our cap but believe our sport is brilliant. Another Canadian team, then New York, then Chicago etc etc. In 5 years the North American league will be asking Wigan, Leeds, Saints to join their league. At this time, the fact that Swinton, Halifax and Bradford founded the league will mean very little.

