I used to follow the ice hockey early 90s and if I remember right it was 3 imports rule? It then went to 5 and it was a better spectacle as these mostly Canadian imports were superior to the local lads for obvious reasons.its increased over the years to I think 11 imports and the wealthier franchises had 12/13 imports and stood down 2 each week.Became sterile and the imports blocked off British lads pathways.Rules were changed so the roster had to have so many UK players in it but the teams then signed up youngsters on pittances and put them on the bench and used them to sit out penalties. It's a little similar to our game and I'd like to see Canadian players playing alongside real quality imports same with Catalans .Westerman is a quality player in his prime but there are a lot of UK plodders over there and bearing in mind grid iron and ice hockey are massive over there I'd suggest there will be far better Canadian atheletes who could do the job?