|
Alan
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9909
Location: Deep in Leytherland
|
Perhaps they can let us (Leigh) have some of ours back, now we are in the Championship?
|
|
Sun Oct 01, 2017 6:37 pm
|
Joined: Sun May 10, 2009 3:46 pm
Posts: 472
|
Channel Islander wrote:
Ok didn't know that
No problem here!
Fair enough!
|
|
Sun Oct 01, 2017 6:46 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 12:01 am
Posts: 3138
|
|
|
Sun Oct 01, 2017 7:25 pm
|
Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2007 4:34 pm
Posts: 5605
Location: Now in Enemy Country
|
Channel Islander wrote:
Hope they play some Canadians alongside these experienced signings.
How's that for a flat cap comment?
Think there only 3 or 4 Canadians out of the 29 team squad at the moment, doesn't look as though there will be an increase as they have signed up another 8 overseas players. So that could be around 36 players in the squad with a salary average of 52k with rent, transport and food for free.
I,m a multi millionaire and thinking of buying up Barrow Raiders could I buy 30 overseas players on the basis that my club would be a hundred miles from the M62 heartlands.
|
The new young dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.
Percival-Lomax--Grace-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming.
|
Sun Oct 01, 2017 7:34 pm
|
Joined: Sun Aug 17, 2003 5:21 pm
Posts: 17086
Location: South Wales
|
Judder Man wrote:
I,m a multi millionaire and thinking of buying up Barrow Raiders could I buy 30 overseas players on the basis that my club would be a hundred miles from the M62 heartlands.
No, that would be breaking the overseas quota HTH.
|
King Street Cat wrote:
Some might look at this as being harsh but I think it's fair. When are the Rugby League going to stop persisting with this fantasy expansion. If it hasn't worked by now, it never will! I'm all for reaching out to a wider audience with our game but not at the expense of historical clubs in the homelands.
|
Sun Oct 01, 2017 7:39 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5207
Location: Over there
|
Judder Man wrote:
Think there only 3 or 4 Canadians out of the 29 team squad at the moment, doesn't look as though there will be an increase as they have signed up another 8 overseas players. So that could be around 36 players in the squad with a salary average of 52k with rent, transport and food for free.
I,m a multi millionaire and thinking of buying up Barrow Raiders could I buy 30 overseas players on the basis that my club would be a hundred miles from the M62 heartlands.
It was always going to be thus. You can't compare them to Catalans, where there was a thriving league scene, just at a lower level. As for Cumbria, you've had over a hundred years to establish a big club and still not managed it.
|
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
|
Sun Oct 01, 2017 7:52 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35470
Location: "The cuss i will?"
|
Judder Man wrote:
Think there only 3 or 4 Canadians out of the 29 team squad at the moment, doesn't look as though there will be an increase as they have signed up another 8 overseas players. So that could be around 36 players in the squad with a salary average of 52k with rent, transport and food for free.
I,m a multi millionaire and thinking of buying up Barrow Raiders could I buy 30 overseas players on the basis that my club would be a hundred miles from the M62 heartlands.
Interesting, squad numbers I mean. I saw an article the other week where they were moaning slightly about having only used 22 players this year. I thought that sounded incorrect especially since they signed a couple mid season
|
"i have a phobia of Wolves"
"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.
"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
|
Sun Oct 01, 2017 7:59 pm
|
Joined: Tue Aug 16, 2005 1:18 pm
Posts: 1337
Location: South of the Thames
|
Judder Man wrote:
I,m a multi millionaire and thinking of buying up Barrow Raiders could I buy 30 overseas players on the basis that my club would be a hundred miles from the M62 heartlands.
As long as you pay for their flights over Morecambe Bay and the stay in Barrow.
|
Success consists of going from failure to failure without loss of enthusiasm - Winston Churchill
|
Sun Oct 01, 2017 8:03 pm
|
Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 6118
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
|
|
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: bellyboy, Budgiezilla, Fr13daY, Khlav Kalash, kobashi, luke ShipleyRed, Mild Rover, MOUSE13, nottinghamtiger, puroresu_boy, rugbyleague88, Slugger McBatt, steadygetyerboots-on, Tharg The Mighty, Top Saint, Wigg'n and 246 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,641,599
|3,410
|76,264
|4,491
|SET
|