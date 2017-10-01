WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toronto sign Westerman

Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 6:21 pm
Perhaps they can let us (Leigh) have some of ours back, now we are in the Championship? :wink:
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 6:37 pm
Channel Islander wrote:
Ok didn't know that
No problem here!


Fair enough!
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 6:46 pm
Money talks.
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 7:25 pm
Channel Islander wrote:
Hope they play some Canadians alongside these experienced signings.

How's that for a flat cap comment?


Think there only 3 or 4 Canadians out of the 29 team squad at the moment, doesn't look as though there will be an increase as they have signed up another 8 overseas players. So that could be around 36 players in the squad with a salary average of 52k with rent, transport and food for free.

I,m a multi millionaire and thinking of buying up Barrow Raiders could I buy 30 overseas players on the basis that my club would be a hundred miles from the M62 heartlands.
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 7:34 pm
Judder Man wrote:
I,m a multi millionaire and thinking of buying up Barrow Raiders could I buy 30 overseas players on the basis that my club would be a hundred miles from the M62 heartlands.
No, that would be breaking the overseas quota HTH.
King Street Cat wrote:
Some might look at this as being harsh but I think it's fair. When are the Rugby League going to stop persisting with this fantasy expansion. If it hasn't worked by now, it never will! I'm all for reaching out to a wider audience with our game but not at the expense of historical clubs in the homelands.
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 7:39 pm
Judder Man wrote:
Think there only 3 or 4 Canadians out of the 29 team squad at the moment, doesn't look as though there will be an increase as they have signed up another 8 overseas players. So that could be around 36 players in the squad with a salary average of 52k with rent, transport and food for free.

I,m a multi millionaire and thinking of buying up Barrow Raiders could I buy 30 overseas players on the basis that my club would be a hundred miles from the M62 heartlands.


It was always going to be thus. You can't compare them to Catalans, where there was a thriving league scene, just at a lower level. As for Cumbria, you've had over a hundred years to establish a big club and still not managed it.
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 7:52 pm
Judder Man wrote:
Think there only 3 or 4 Canadians out of the 29 team squad at the moment, doesn't look as though there will be an increase as they have signed up another 8 overseas players. So that could be around 36 players in the squad with a salary average of 52k with rent, transport and food for free.

I,m a multi millionaire and thinking of buying up Barrow Raiders could I buy 30 overseas players on the basis that my club would be a hundred miles from the M62 heartlands.



Interesting, squad numbers I mean. I saw an article the other week where they were moaning slightly about having only used 22 players this year. I thought that sounded incorrect especially since they signed a couple mid season
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 7:59 pm
Judder Man wrote:
I,m a multi millionaire and thinking of buying up Barrow Raiders could I buy 30 overseas players on the basis that my club would be a hundred miles from the M62 heartlands.


As long as you pay for their flights over Morecambe Bay and the stay in Barrow.
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 8:03 pm
£130,000 !!! :lol: :lol: :lol:
