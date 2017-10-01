Judder Man

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2007 4:34 pm

Posts: 5605

Location: Now in Enemy Country



Channel Islander wrote: Hope they play some Canadians alongside these experienced signings.



How's that for a flat cap comment?



Think there only 3 or 4 Canadians out of the 29 team squad at the moment, doesn't look as though there will be an increase as they have signed up another 8 overseas players. So that could be around 36 players in the squad with a salary average of 52k with rent, transport and food for free.



I,m a multi millionaire and thinking of buying up Barrow Raiders could I buy 30 overseas players on the basis that my club would be a hundred miles from the M62 heartlands. Think there only 3 or 4 Canadians out of the 29 team squad at the moment, doesn't look as though there will be an increase as they have signed up another 8 overseas players. So that could be around 36 players in the squad with a salary average of 52k with rent, transport and food for free.I,m a multi millionaire and thinking of buying up Barrow Raiders could I buy 30 overseas players on the basis that my club would be a hundred miles from the M62 heartlands. The new young dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.

Percival-Lomax--Grace-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming. headhunter

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Aug 17, 2003 5:21 pm

Posts: 17086

Location: South Wales

Judder Man wrote: I,m a multi millionaire and thinking of buying up Barrow Raiders could I buy 30 overseas players on the basis that my club would be a hundred miles from the M62 heartlands. No, that would be breaking the overseas quota HTH. King Street Cat wrote: Some might look at this as being harsh but I think it's fair. When are the Rugby League going to stop persisting with this fantasy expansion. If it hasn't worked by now, it never will! I'm all for reaching out to a wider audience with our game but not at the expense of historical clubs in the homelands. Slugger McBatt

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm

Posts: 5207

Location: Over there

Judder Man wrote: Think there only 3 or 4 Canadians out of the 29 team squad at the moment, doesn't look as though there will be an increase as they have signed up another 8 overseas players. So that could be around 36 players in the squad with a salary average of 52k with rent, transport and food for free.



I,m a multi millionaire and thinking of buying up Barrow Raiders could I buy 30 overseas players on the basis that my club would be a hundred miles from the M62 heartlands.



It was always going to be thus. You can't compare them to Catalans, where there was a thriving league scene, just at a lower level. As for Cumbria, you've had over a hundred years to establish a big club and still not managed it. It was always going to be thus. You can't compare them to Catalans, where there was a thriving league scene, just at a lower level. As for Cumbria, you've had over a hundred years to establish a big club and still not managed it. WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL. Fantastic Mr Catpiss 100% League Network



Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm

Posts: 35470

Location: "The cuss i will?"

Judder Man wrote: Think there only 3 or 4 Canadians out of the 29 team squad at the moment, doesn't look as though there will be an increase as they have signed up another 8 overseas players. So that could be around 36 players in the squad with a salary average of 52k with rent, transport and food for free.



I,m a multi millionaire and thinking of buying up Barrow Raiders could I buy 30 overseas players on the basis that my club would be a hundred miles from the M62 heartlands.





Interesting, squad numbers I mean. I saw an article the other week where they were moaning slightly about having only used 22 players this year. I thought that sounded incorrect especially since they signed a couple mid season Interesting, squad numbers I mean. I saw an article the other week where they were moaning slightly about having only used 22 players this year. I thought that sounded incorrect especially since they signed a couple mid season



"i have a phobia of Wolves"



"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.



"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game." Southern Reiver

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Aug 16, 2005 1:18 pm

Posts: 1337

Location: South of the Thames

Judder Man wrote: I,m a multi millionaire and thinking of buying up Barrow Raiders could I buy 30 overseas players on the basis that my club would be a hundred miles from the M62 heartlands.



As long as you pay for their flights over Morecambe Bay and the stay in Barrow. As long as you pay for their flights over Morecambe Bay and the stay in Barrow. Success consists of going from failure to failure without loss of enthusiasm - Winston Churchill Budgiezilla

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm

Posts: 6118

Location: Sefton Street, Leigh

£130,000 !!! "I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me" Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: bellyboy, Budgiezilla, Fr13daY, Khlav Kalash, kobashi, luke ShipleyRed, Mild Rover, MOUSE13, nottinghamtiger, puroresu_boy, rugbyleague88, Slugger McBatt, steadygetyerboots-on, Tharg The Mighty, Top Saint, Wigg'n and 246 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 19 posts • Page 2 of 2 Return to The Virtual Terrace Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,641,599 3,410 76,264 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. TODAY : 09:30 NRL MELBOURNE v NQL COWBOYS TV TODAY : 15:00 CH1 BARROW v WHITEHAVEN ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























