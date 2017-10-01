WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Westerman gone

Re: Westerman gone
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 8:40 pm
lefty goldblatt
As it stands, Ocker would be an improvement on the squad, and he's been dead for years
Neither glass half full or empty. Just a realist.
Re: Westerman gone
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 8:43 pm
rubber duckie
Who's Westerman?
once a wire always a wire
Re: Westerman gone
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 8:47 pm
DAG
Do they not have a salary cap in Toronto?
Re: Westerman gone
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 8:54 pm
karetaker
DAG wrote:
Do they not have a salary cap in Toronto?


Apparently not.
Re: Westerman gone
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:02 pm
Jimathay
Clearout is good, wouldn't have picked Joe as one that needed to go, but hey ho.

As for the "good deal" great to receive such a good fee for him comments, considering we already have fairly deep pockets but struggle to sign players, I'd rather have a player on the books than a bit more cash in the bank.
-Long time lurker-
Re: Westerman gone
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:19 pm
rubber duckie
Jimathay wrote:
Clearout is good, wouldn't have picked Joe as one that needed to go, but hey ho.

As for the "good deal" great to receive such a good fee for him comments, considering we already have fairly deep pockets but struggle to sign players, I'd rather have a player on the books than a bit more cash in the bank.

On the books is all he'll be.
once a wire always a wire
