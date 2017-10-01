|
Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5609
Location: South Stand.....bored
|
As it stands, Ocker would be an improvement on the squad, and he's been dead for years
|
Neither glass half full or empty. Just a realist.
|
Sun Oct 01, 2017 8:43 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8510
|
|
once a wire always a wire
|
Sun Oct 01, 2017 8:47 pm
|
DAG
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Mon Aug 14, 2006 12:32 pm
Posts: 176
|
Do they not have a salary cap in Toronto?
|
Warrington Wolves Rugby League;
Super League Leaders Shield Winners - 2011, 2016
Challenge Cup Winners - 1904-5, 1906-7, 1949-50, 1953-4, 1973-4, 2009, 2010, 2012
Championship Winners - 1947-8, 1953-4, 1954-5
League Leaders Trophy Winners - 1972-3
Premiership Trophy Winners - 1985-6
Club Championship Winners - 1973-4
Regal Trophy Winners - 1973-4, 1977-8, 1980-1, 1990-1
Captain Morgan Trophy Winners - 1973-4
Floodlit Trophy Winners - 1955-6
Lancashire League Winners - 1937-8, 1947-8, 1948-9, 1950-1, 1953-4, 1954-5, 1955-6, 1967-8
Lancashire Cup Winners - 1921-2, 1929-30, 1932-3, 1937-8, 1959-60, 1965-6, 1980-1, 1982-3, 1989-90
|
Sun Oct 01, 2017 8:54 pm
|
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3586
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
|
DAG wrote:
Do they not have a salary cap in Toronto?
Apparently not.
|
|
Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:02 pm
|
Joined: Sun Aug 08, 2010 6:37 pm
Posts: 98
Location: Lymm
|
Clearout is good, wouldn't have picked Joe as one that needed to go, but hey ho.
As for the "good deal" great to receive such a good fee for him comments, considering we already have fairly deep pockets but struggle to sign players, I'd rather have a player on the books than a bit more cash in the bank.
|
-Long time lurker-
|
Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:19 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8510
|
Jimathay wrote:
Clearout is good, wouldn't have picked Joe as one that needed to go, but hey ho.
As for the "good deal" great to receive such a good fee for him comments, considering we already have fairly deep pockets but struggle to sign players, I'd rather have a player on the books than a bit more cash in the bank.
On the books is all he'll be.
|
once a wire always a wire
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: AJR, Alffi_7, Bigtom, Bondo, Builth Wells Wire, Captain Hook, ComeOnYouUll, CW8, DAG, Fatbelly, Gaz3376, GB, H53a, hatty, Hicks Is A God, Irish Wire, Jimathay, karetaker, kev123, Kevin Turvey, lefty goldblatt, Mable_Syrup, marathonman, Marcus's Bicycle, MarioRugby, MikeyWire, nottinghamtiger, Old Man John, Paul Hamilton, Paul Youane, rubber duckie, Shazbaz, silver2, Smiffy27, Smith's Brolly, Snaggletooth, Stitch, TF and the wire, The Riddler, Tiz Lad, Who are ya!! and 803 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,641,690
|3,205
|76,264
|4,491
|SET
|