Re: Westerman gone
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 6:22 pm
The Biffs Back
I posted a few years ago that Joe was a real socialite that loves to have a few too many beers to be a real top class player (whilst Westerman was still at Hull FC and some Rhinos fans were posting how good a signing that he would be for us) and I totally rejected the thought of him signing for us.

I work with guys that regularly frequent the hot spots of Cas Vegas and Ponte Carlo (Castleford and Pontefract) and they always say that Joe and Liam Watts can be seen having a few beers during their respective clubs beer curfew period

At 17 Joe could have been an absolute super star of the game and would probably have been in the NRL if he had the desire and application to go with his undoubted talent,the reason that he hasn't full filled his undoubted talent is solely down to Joe as only he knows the reasons why he hasn't been anything more than a good SL player

The £130,000 looks a great deal for the club as he only had one year left on his contract and could have left for nothing at the end of 2018

Anyone know the local beers of Toronto ? :wink:
"...To those people that wrote this team off...
to all those that criticised this team...
tonight's for you"

Sir Kevin Sinfield
Re: Westerman gone
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 6:27 pm
Snaggletooth
Maybe the mysterious new coach is a disciplinarian and playes feel the need to move before being pushed??
Re: Westerman gone
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 6:28 pm
easyWire
He was alright and we made 5k profit. More disappointed that Smith couldn't 'develop' him. If Smith had any say in signing him.
