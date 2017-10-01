|
Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4515
Location: Warrington
|
Sounds like a parting dig at Westerman. Quoting culture improvement etc.
Good player. BIG rebuilding job on just got MASSIVE
|
|
Sun Oct 01, 2017 5:49 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35469
Location: "The cuss i will?"
|
lefty goldblatt wrote:
Post of the day.
I watched games last season, and the love in for Westerman was baffling, to say the least. I must have been watching a different game.
Still, at least we got some dosh for him, a la Gleaston, when he didn't want to be here.
Dictionary definition of Emporer's New Clothes.
Won't be missed by me.
what love in?
You make it sound like he's been heralded as the next sculthorpe, he's barely been mentioned on here.
|
"i have a phobia of Wolves"
"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.
"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
|
Sun Oct 01, 2017 5:51 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9035
|
He was our best player for the first handful of games this season, looked like he was trying at least. Still if he doesn't want to be here then the club have done well to offload him.
|
https://www.mind.org.uk
|
Sun Oct 01, 2017 5:53 pm
|
Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1407
|
Its an odd one.
A few years ago he was a bright young thing with an international future ahead of him.
Now at 27 he's happy to drop down a league with the hope of a swift return to SL in 2019 and a decent paycheck I guess.
Perhaps a change will return him to his best.
|
|
Sun Oct 01, 2017 5:55 pm
|
CW8
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Fri Nov 15, 2013 10:25 am
Posts: 839
|
Good luck to him, he was great at the start of the season IMO. I'm glad we got cash for him anyway, I think it's a great signing for Toronto, I suppose we have no choice but to see it as more cap space available, although it's yet another player needed to come in.
I hope the club are more on top of the new coach and recruitment situation than they are letting on, the longer it drags on the slimmer the pickings and we end up paying money for Kevin Brown!
|
|
Sun Oct 01, 2017 5:57 pm
|
Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4515
Location: Warrington
|
Hope Lineham is next for the chop. Maybe Toronto will pay for him too?
|
|
Sun Oct 01, 2017 6:00 pm
|
CW8
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Fri Nov 15, 2013 10:25 am
Posts: 839
|
Wirefan wrote:
Hope Lineham is next for the chop. Maybe Toronto will pay for him too?
I honestly don't want any more gone until we actually have some replacements and signings, not even Russel, who I think we could improve on quite easily.
|
|
Sun Oct 01, 2017 6:01 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8499
|
No big loss.
Any one else wants out...stick your hand up.
|
once a wire always a wire
|
Sun Oct 01, 2017 6:02 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9035
|
Wirefan wrote:
Hope Lineham is next for the chop. Maybe Toronto will pay for him too?
Yes another without the right application and dedication.
Our dressing rooms sounds like it was a right mess this season.
|
https://www.mind.org.uk
|
Sun Oct 01, 2017 6:18 pm
|
Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2006 8:06 pm
Posts: 837
Location: Warrington
|
He was apparently the only one missing from Mad Monday so the clues were there..
|
