WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Westerman gone

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves Westerman gone

Post a reply
Westerman gone
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 5:10 pm
Tiz Lad User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Feb 05, 2005 8:45 pm
Posts: 414
Club is in a total mess

https://warringtonwolves.com/club-news/westerman-transfer-to-wolfpack/

What ridiculous statement from the novice CEO

No coach, half a squad to buy
Re: Westerman gone
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 5:12 pm
Asgardian13 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 31, 2005 12:13 pm
Posts: 3280
Location: Northamptonshire
Tiz Lad wrote:
Club is in a total mess

https://warringtonwolves.com/club-news/westerman-transfer-to-wolfpack/

What ridiculous statement from the novice CEO

No coach, half a squad to buy


Nonsense. Westerman overall was a disappointment for Wire, as he was for Hull. Never lived up to the promise he showed in early Cas days. No major loss to us, and a good move for Joe.
Nw sounds from Ryker Sear coming in 2017
Re: Westerman gone
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 5:17 pm
Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5661
£130k is a great bit of business by Wire.
Re: Westerman gone
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 5:24 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35469
Location: "The cuss i will?"
130k for twelve months left on a contract, for someone who apparently still enjoys the social life. It's a steal.


I wanted Joe to do well here, he's one I think you can stamp now, unfulfilled potential
Image

"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
Re: Westerman gone
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 5:31 pm
Smith's Brolly User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 402
I'm a big critic of the boss. But that's a great deal. Not worked out for him and if he wants to drop down a league and we pocket a tidy sum, good business for me.

HOWEVER, might have been nice to announce a player first. As it stands. Bobby the kit man is a starting prop.
Sponsoring Fitzpatrick's Coffee run since 2017...I used to post a lot, then I didn't
Re: Westerman gone
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 5:35 pm
ratticusfinch User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Oct 06, 2005 3:03 pm
Posts: 752
Location: Warrington
For someone who liked to turn around bad eggs, Smith doesn't appear to have been very good at it.
Ettinghausen's gone ice skatin'
Re: Westerman gone
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 5:38 pm
sir adrian morley User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 6:02 pm
Posts: 6683
Location: Home sweet home
superb bit of buiseness for an average player..whos next to go
Re: Westerman gone
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 5:41 pm
Tiz Lad User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Feb 05, 2005 8:45 pm
Posts: 414
So it's great to be in the position with no coach and at least 12 players to buy.

Say what you like the club is in a mess, succession planning what's that
Re: Westerman gone
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 5:43 pm
TF and the wire Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 1878
Location: Looking through Gary Gilmore's eyes.
People have been saying all season that we need a clear out. Now it is happening and at the ideal time, people are complaining.

We've got the entire close season to sort things out and money doesn't seem to be an problem.
One of the cave dwelling queuers.
Re: Westerman gone
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 5:43 pm
lefty goldblatt User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5606
Location: South Stand.....bored
Asgardian13 wrote:
Nonsense. Westerman overall was a disappointment for Wire, as he was for Hull. Never lived up to the promise he showed in early Cas days. No major loss to us, and a good move for Joe.


Post of the day.
I watched games last season, and the love in for Westerman was baffling, to say the least. I must have been watching a different game.

Still, at least we got some dosh for him, a la Gleaston, when he didn't want to be here.

Dictionary definition of Emporer's New Clothes.
Won't be missed by me.
Neither glass half full or empty. Just a realist.
Next

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Asgardian13, Bondo, Brendinio, Builth Wells Wire, caslad75, CW8, dddooommm, easyWire, Fletcher-end-red, Gaz3376, GB, getdownmonkeyman, Google [Bot], Irish Wire, just_browny, karetaker, kev123, Kevin Turvey, lefty goldblatt, Leythersteve, lister, Man Mountain, moxi1, Mulder, ratticusfinch, rubber duckie, shinymcshine, shropshire-leyther, silver2, Smiffy27, Smith's Brolly, Snaggletooth, TF and the wire, The Ghost of '99, The Riddler, Tiz Lad, TwistTheMellonMan, Vikingsufferer, Who are ya!!, Wire, wire-flyer, wire-wire, year of the viking, Ziggy Stardust and 754 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,641,5343,16276,2644,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 09:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM