Tiz Lad
Strong-running second rower
Sun Oct 01, 2017 5:12 pm
|
Nonsense. Westerman overall was a disappointment for Wire, as he was for Hull. Never lived up to the promise he showed in early Cas days. No major loss to us, and a good move for Joe.
Nw sounds from Ryker Sear coming in 2017
Sun Oct 01, 2017 5:17 pm
|
£130k is a great bit of business by Wire.
Sun Oct 01, 2017 5:24 pm
|
130k for twelve months left on a contract, for someone who apparently still enjoys the social life. It's a steal.
I wanted Joe to do well here, he's one I think you can stamp now, unfulfilled potential
Sun Oct 01, 2017 5:31 pm
|
I'm a big critic of the boss. But that's a great deal. Not worked out for him and if he wants to drop down a league and we pocket a tidy sum, good business for me.
HOWEVER, might have been nice to announce a player first. As it stands. Bobby the kit man is a starting prop.
Sun Oct 01, 2017 5:35 pm
|
For someone who liked to turn around bad eggs, Smith doesn't appear to have been very good at it.
Sun Oct 01, 2017 5:38 pm
|
superb bit of buiseness for an average player..whos next to go
Sun Oct 01, 2017 5:41 pm
|
So it's great to be in the position with no coach and at least 12 players to buy.
Say what you like the club is in a mess, succession planning what's that
Sun Oct 01, 2017 5:43 pm
|
People have been saying all season that we need a clear out. Now it is happening and at the ideal time, people are complaining.
We've got the entire close season to sort things out and money doesn't seem to be an problem.
Sun Oct 01, 2017 5:43 pm
|
Asgardian13 wrote:
Nonsense. Westerman overall was a disappointment for Wire, as he was for Hull. Never lived up to the promise he showed in early Cas days. No major loss to us, and a good move for Joe.
Post of the day.
I watched games last season, and the love in for Westerman was baffling, to say the least. I must have been watching a different game.
Still, at least we got some dosh for him, a la Gleaston, when he didn't want to be here.
Dictionary definition of Emporer's New Clothes.
Won't be missed by me.
