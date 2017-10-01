WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - OT Travellers

OT Travellers
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 4:45 pm
Peter Kay User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm
Posts: 1027
Where do they get all these fridges from?

Fridges left at Penny Flash, opposite tip on that little car park - and pictures of them at Howe bridge crem with fridges on to!

Saw 2 caravans going to lsv yesterday about 11ish - pickednthw erong day to set up there dump
Leigh to win challenge cup before 2020
Leigh to reach Grand Final by 2022

Derek to get a queens honour (mbe) by 2025

Oh Leigh oh Leigh oh Leigh


//www.tipsterste.fabpage.com/

[quote="Michael_Ward"]Ricky Bibey = cack.

He's no good - the lad is huge but couldn't bust through a wet paper bag. He was crap at Wigan, he was crap here, and christ knows why Saints then signed him. Predictably, he was crap there as well.

He's now where he belongs, in NL1.[/quote]

Users browsing this forum: Budgiezilla, Centurino, Cherry_Warrior, ColD, davo1979, Dick Jones, Genehunt, gunners guns13, hezza1969, joanne callotte, jon_t, leg_end, mh, north stand, PC Plum, Peter Kay, pie.warrior, Rotherham Fev Fan, scott-the-red, SirStan, The_Pieman, TwistTheMellonMan and 515 guests

