WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Awe-sam Moa

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Awe-sam Moa

Post a reply
Awe-sam Moa
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 3:42 pm
Alan Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9901
Location: Deep in Leytherland
Apologies for adopting the title style of 'jimmy the cuckoo'!!

Prior to yesterday, I had always considered big Sam as a hard man, who played right up to the line of what is allowed and what isn't, in the game of RL.

Yesterday, he was truly awesome, on the pitch and my team struggled to contain him. However, what impressed me even more than his on-field form, was his attitude when interviewed immediately after the game. He could have been forgiven for publicly celebrating a famous and well-earned victory - a victory that ensured his immediate employment and that of his team mates. But no, he was full of concern and empathy for the Leigh players - some his friends, and others he didn't know - whose jobs, mortgages and future, were now at risk.

So, well done big Sam Moa - an awesome player and an awesome human being. I would be proud to have you play for my team, any time. :CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP:

Also, a huge well done to Catalans. Everything was stacked against them yesterday, and even I was confident that my team would prevail. However, you overcame all the odds, played excellent rugby, and were worthy victors. Good luck next season, and we hope to meet again, in 2019.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 23 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,641,4082,76976,2644,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 09:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM