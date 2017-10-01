WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Awe-sam Moa









Board index ‹ Super 8s - Qualifiers ‹ Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net ‹ Awe-sam Moa

Alan Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am

Posts: 9901

Location: Deep in Leytherland





Prior to yesterday, I had always considered big Sam as a hard man, who played right up to the line of what is allowed and what isn't, in the game of RL.



Yesterday, he was truly awesome, on the pitch and my team struggled to contain him. However, what impressed me even more than his on-field form, was his attitude when interviewed immediately after the game. He could have been forgiven for publicly celebrating a famous and well-earned victory - a victory that ensured his immediate employment and that of his team mates. But no, he was full of concern and empathy for the Leigh players - some his friends, and others he didn't know - whose jobs, mortgages and future, were now at risk.



So, well done big Sam Moa - an awesome player and an awesome human being. I would be proud to have you play for my team, any time.



Apologies for adopting the title style of 'jimmy the cuckoo'!!

Prior to yesterday, I had always considered big Sam as a hard man, who played right up to the line of what is allowed and what isn't, in the game of RL.

Yesterday, he was truly awesome, on the pitch and my team struggled to contain him. However, what impressed me even more than his on-field form, was his attitude when interviewed immediately after the game. He could have been forgiven for publicly celebrating a famous and well-earned victory - a victory that ensured his immediate employment and that of his team mates. But no, he was full of concern and empathy for the Leigh players - some his friends, and others he didn't know - whose jobs, mortgages and future, were now at risk.

So, well done big Sam Moa - an awesome player and an awesome human being. I would be proud to have you play for my team, any time.

Also, a huge well done to Catalans. Everything was stacked against them yesterday, and even I was confident that my team would prevail. However, you overcame all the odds, played excellent rugby, and were worthy victors. Good luck next season, and we hope to meet again, in 2019.

