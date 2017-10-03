Slugger McBatt wrote: But they did. The season has never been 23 rounds long in its history. It is 30 rounds long. You finished twelfth, in that there were eleven teams above you. What you had was a second chance of saviour.

We've never had relegation determined by who finished bottom seven games before the end.

With the current MPG format we still don't have a system that reliably puts the bottom of twelve down after 30 games. It did this time but may not next season.P&R is a must for me but I'd rather go with 14 team SL, tops 8 playoffs. Bottom SL straight down, top Champ straight up. OR, bottom team is SL play top team in Champ twice (home and away) to decide.Living in Canada I see how a closed shop League makes way to many games meaningless, especially for the lower end teams toward the end of the season, hence I strongly support P&R.I do think also that there may be an argument to make it a first season pass for a promoted team if they finish bottom. (ie have the second to bottom be the jeopardy).