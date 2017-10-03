WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Exodus begins ?

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Leigh Centurions Exodus begins ?

Post a reply
Re: Exodus begins ?
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 2:48 pm
oggy123 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Nov 26, 2005 5:50 pm
Posts: 3237
Location: LEIGH
Losing Maria is a massive blow!!! The guy was class... Some real strong Carrys and a lot of hard work!
Englands Ashes :)
Re: Exodus begins ?
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 4:28 pm
Slugger McBatt User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5216
Location: Over there
hezza1969 wrote:
As an aside how can it be right that you can have a promotion/relegation system when not once has the best and worst teams from their respective divisions swapped places? Stinks in my opinion, thought that last year and nothing has changed my mind.


But they did. The season has never been 23 rounds long in its history. It is 30 rounds long. You finished twelfth, in that there were eleven teams above you. What you had was a second chance of saviour.
We've never had relegation determined by who finished bottom seven games before the end.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
Re: Exodus begins ?
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 8:47 pm
Vancouver Leyther User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 04, 2005 10:13 pm
Posts: 2768
Location: Vancouver, Canada
Slugger McBatt wrote:
But they did. The season has never been 23 rounds long in its history. It is 30 rounds long. You finished twelfth, in that there were eleven teams above you. What you had was a second chance of saviour.
We've never had relegation determined by who finished bottom seven games before the end.


With the current MPG format we still don't have a system that reliably puts the bottom of twelve down after 30 games. It did this time but may not next season.
P&R is a must for me but I'd rather go with 14 team SL, tops 8 playoffs. Bottom SL straight down, top Champ straight up. OR, bottom team is SL play top team in Champ twice (home and away) to decide.
Living in Canada I see how a closed shop League makes way to many games meaningless, especially for the lower end teams toward the end of the season, hence I strongly support P&R.
I do think also that there may be an argument to make it a first season pass for a promoted team if they finish bottom. (ie have the second to bottom be the jeopardy).
I watch every game on DVD (thanks Fred) but it will never beat being behind the sticks.
"Come On You Leigh !"
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bets'y Bulls, Bigtimeleigh, ChampagneSuperRovers, Draexnael, Eastern Wildcat, gunners guns13, Markypants, NZ Bull, REDWHITEANDBLUE, robsnan, scrum, shropshire-leyther, The Phantom Horseman, Vancouver Leyther, woolly07 and 436 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,643,5692,89576,2744,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 7th Oct : 18:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM