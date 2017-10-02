charlie caroli

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am

Posts: 11677

Location: blackpool tower circus



Cokey wrote:





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G_Sy6oiJbEk Contracts? Clauses? How about this one?

Derek, I'm sure you know all about the Sanity Clause. Derek, I'm sure you know all about the Sanity Clause. ColD Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am

Posts: 5654

Location: Just Behind Parksides Club

Harold Rigby Jnr wrote: Most of the players on Peter list had already been told they would not be here next year regardless of which division we were playing in. Some of their own choosing, Drinkwater had already informed the club he and his partner would be more than likely be returning home to Australia at the end of the year.



Daniel Mortimer will be in big demand, but it will require a huge fee from another SL club to snare him away from Leigh. I think he will stay and give us 12 months but the dust of the 2017 season is yet to settle.



So Drinkwater going to Toronto then



Promising news about Mortimer also, would love him to stay but in all honesty don't expect him to. Hopefully he may feel he owes us, but if not at least we will get dosh to invest elsewhere So Drinkwater going to Toronto thenPromising news about Mortimer also, would love him to stay but in all honesty don't expect him to. Hopefully he may feel he owes us, but if not at least we will get dosh to invest elsewhere Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners atomic

100% League Network



Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm

Posts: 4108

Harold Rigby Jnr wrote: I may be wrong here, and I do hope some will correct me if I am but those players that came in late in the season signed contracts with no SL clause's stated in them.



I believe we do have some 'better' signings to announce that will supersede the hole of those leaving ( Goodwin aside - Yes that is a shame we do not have an opportunity to see him in SL , for Leigh)



Don't all contracts only expire on the 30th November? The rules state!



"If a Club's divisional status for the forthcoming season will not have been decided by 31st August,the Club may make two offers of re-engagement,one to cover each of the divisions."



Goodwins contract must have covered Championship,which would have kicked in on 1st December. Or Leigh wouldn't have got a fee.



Someone had the Clubs best interest at heart.. Don't all contracts only expire on the 30th November? The rules state!"If a Club's divisional status for the forthcoming season will not have been decided by 31st August,the Club may make two offers of re-engagement,one to cover each of the divisions."Goodwins contract must have covered Championship,which would have kicked in on 1st December. Or Leigh wouldn't have got a fee.Someone had the Clubs best interest at heart.. LeythIg Free-scoring winger



Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2005 12:09 pm

Posts: 1891

Location: Landan

atomic wrote:



"If a Club's divisional status for the forthcoming season will not have been decided by 31st August,the Club may make two offers of re-engagement,one to cover each of the divisions."



Goodwins contract must have covered Championship,which would have kicked in on 1st December. Or Leigh wouldn't have got a fee.



Someone had the Clubs best interest at heart.. Don't all contracts only expire on the 30th November? The rules state!"If a Club's divisional status for the forthcoming season will not have been decided by 31st August,the Club may make two offers of re-engagement,one to cover each of the divisions."Goodwins contract must have covered Championship,which would have kicked in on 1st December. Or Leigh wouldn't have got a fee.Someone had the Clubs best interest at heart..



By that reckoning, you'd think any other contracts that covered championship would now be announced already. By that reckoning, you'd think any other contracts that covered championship would now be announced already. Montyburns Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 3:13 pm

Posts: 234

Maria gone Toulouse? THECherry&Whites

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Jun 25, 2009 12:21 pm

Posts: 2646

Location: Everywhere and no where baby...

Montyburns wrote: Maria gone Toulouse?

Understandable. He was homesick living in Leigh, plus didn't speak English very well. Understandable. He was homesick living in Leigh, plus didn't speak English very well. Am I Rugby Leagues Adrian Durham? Harold Rigby Jnr

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm

Posts: 1778

Location: In't Tap Room

THECherry&Whites wrote: Understandable. He was homesick living in Leigh, plus didn't speak English very well.



Plus Toulouse is his home town club. Plus Toulouse is his home town club. atomic

100% League Network



Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm

Posts: 4108

LeythIg wrote: By that reckoning, you'd think any other contracts that covered championship would now be announced already.



Going off the rules,there must be complete disarray at present. Championship to SL followed by SL to Championship,the contractual side of things must be a nightmare. The only contract with any clarity was Goodwins. Going off the rules,there must be complete disarray at present. Championship to SL followed by SL to Championship,the contractual side of things must be a nightmare. The only contract with any clarity was Goodwins. LeythIg Free-scoring winger



Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2005 12:09 pm

Posts: 1891

Location: Landan

RFL safeguards causing chaos. Who'd have thought it! Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: atomic, CHEADLE LEYTHER, financialtimes, Harold Rigby Jnr, joanne callotte, Leyther14, LeythIg, maurice, scrum, teddypicker, westleighjim and 385 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 39 posts • Page 4 of 4 Return to Leigh Centurions Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,642,698 2,788 76,267 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Sat 7th Oct : 18:00 SL CASTLEFORD v LEEDS TV Fri 27th Oct : 10:00 WC:A AUSTRALIA v ENGLAND TV Sat 28th Oct : 06:00 WC:C PNG v WAL TV Sat 28th Oct : 08:10 WC:B NZ v SAM TV Sat 28th Oct : 10:40 WC:D FIJI v USA TV ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























