WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Exodus begins ?

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Leigh Centurions Exodus begins ?

Post a reply
Re: Exodus begins ?
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 6:54 pm
charlie caroli User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11677
Location: blackpool tower circus
Cokey wrote:
Contracts? Clauses? How about this one? :D


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G_Sy6oiJbEk

Derek, I'm sure you know all about the Sanity Clause. :thumb:
Re: Exodus begins ?
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 8:26 pm
ColD Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5654
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
Most of the players on Peter list had already been told they would not be here next year regardless of which division we were playing in. Some of their own choosing, Drinkwater had already informed the club he and his partner would be more than likely be returning home to Australia at the end of the year.

Daniel Mortimer will be in big demand, but it will require a huge fee from another SL club to snare him away from Leigh. I think he will stay and give us 12 months but the dust of the 2017 season is yet to settle.


So Drinkwater going to Toronto then :D :D :D

Promising news about Mortimer also, would love him to stay but in all honesty don't expect him to. Hopefully he may feel he owes us, but if not at least we will get dosh to invest elsewhere
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners
Re: Exodus begins ?
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 1:30 am
atomic User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4108
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
I may be wrong here, and I do hope some will correct me if I am but those players that came in late in the season signed contracts with no SL clause's stated in them.

I believe we do have some 'better' signings to announce that will supersede the hole of those leaving ( Goodwin aside - Yes that is a shame we do not have an opportunity to see him in SL , for Leigh)


Don't all contracts only expire on the 30th November? The rules state!

"If a Club's divisional status for the forthcoming season will not have been decided by 31st August,the Club may make two offers of re-engagement,one to cover each of the divisions."

Goodwins contract must have covered Championship,which would have kicked in on 1st December. Or Leigh wouldn't have got a fee.

Someone had the Clubs best interest at heart.. :wink:
Image
Re: Exodus begins ?
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 9:47 am
LeythIg Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2005 12:09 pm
Posts: 1891
Location: Landan
atomic wrote:
Don't all contracts only expire on the 30th November? The rules state!

"If a Club's divisional status for the forthcoming season will not have been decided by 31st August,the Club may make two offers of re-engagement,one to cover each of the divisions."

Goodwins contract must have covered Championship,which would have kicked in on 1st December. Or Leigh wouldn't have got a fee.

Someone had the Clubs best interest at heart.. :wink:


By that reckoning, you'd think any other contracts that covered championship would now be announced already.
Re: Exodus begins ?
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 11:56 am
Montyburns Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 3:13 pm
Posts: 234
Maria gone Toulouse?
Re: Exodus begins ?
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 12:07 pm
THECherry&Whites User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 25, 2009 12:21 pm
Posts: 2646
Location: Everywhere and no where baby...
Montyburns wrote:
Maria gone Toulouse?

Understandable. He was homesick living in Leigh, plus didn't speak English very well.
Am I Rugby Leagues Adrian Durham?
Re: Exodus begins ?
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 12:31 pm
Harold Rigby Jnr User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1778
Location: In't Tap Room
THECherry&Whites wrote:
Understandable. He was homesick living in Leigh, plus didn't speak English very well.


Plus Toulouse is his home town club.
Re: Exodus begins ?
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 12:42 pm
atomic User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4108
LeythIg wrote:
By that reckoning, you'd think any other contracts that covered championship would now be announced already.


Going off the rules,there must be complete disarray at present. Championship to SL followed by SL to Championship,the contractual side of things must be a nightmare. The only contract with any clarity was Goodwins.
Image
Re: Exodus begins ?
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 12:52 pm
LeythIg Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2005 12:09 pm
Posts: 1891
Location: Landan
RFL safeguards causing chaos. Who'd have thought it!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: atomic, CHEADLE LEYTHER, financialtimes, Harold Rigby Jnr, joanne callotte, Leyther14, LeythIg, maurice, scrum, teddypicker, westleighjim and 385 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,642,6982,78876,2674,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 7th Oct : 18:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM