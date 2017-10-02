Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
I may be wrong here, and I do hope some will correct me if I am but those players that came in late in the season signed contracts with no SL clause's stated in them.
I believe we do have some 'better' signings to announce that will supersede the hole of those leaving ( Goodwin aside - Yes that is a shame we do not have an opportunity to see him in SL , for Leigh)
Don't all contracts only expire on the 30th November? The rules state!
"If a Club's divisional status for the forthcoming season will not have been decided by 31st August,the Club may make two offers of re-engagement,one to cover each of the divisions."
Goodwins contract must have covered Championship,which would have kicked in on 1st December. Or Leigh wouldn't have got a fee.
Someone had the Clubs best interest at heart..