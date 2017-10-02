The club needs a big shake up as it's not been good enough to keep us in the big league to many old players just going through the motions we need a good squad to get back into SL I would like to see a change in coach but is there any point? Any of us could coach of full time players into the middle 8s so keep jukes till end of season he will be the cheaper option and spend the extra money saved on players. Toronto putting a decent squad together they look like the team to beat next season already