Re: Exodus begins ?
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 2:27 pm
Markski55 wrote:
Usual positivity from you




:roll:
Re: Exodus begins ?
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 2:31 pm
The club needs a big shake up as it's not been good enough to keep us in the big league to many old players just going through the motions we need a good squad to get back into SL I would like to see a change in coach but is there any point? Any of us could coach of full time players into the middle 8s so keep jukes till end of season he will be the cheaper option and spend the extra money saved on players. Toronto putting a decent squad together they look like the team to beat next season already
Re: Exodus begins ?
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 2:45 pm
Montyburns wrote:
The club needs a big shake up as it's not been good enough to keep us in the big league to many old players just going through the motions we need a good squad to get back into SL I would like to see a change in coach but is there any point? Any of us could coach of full time players into the middle 8s so keep jukes till end of season he will be the cheaper option and spend the extra money saved on players. Toronto putting a decent squad together they look like the team to beat next season already


Monty, I see what you're saying,but let's wait and see who goes,who stay's, and who comes in before we pass judgement. :thumb:
Re: Exodus begins ?
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 2:58 pm
Alan wrote:
Hi Harold.

Of the names listed, I'm not overly disappointed at the ones being quoted as departing - except Mortimer and Goodwin maybe. I'd thank them for their efforts in our colours and look forward to 'better' signings for next season. Speaking of Mortimer (and Goodwin for that matter) how do we get a fee when all contracts are supposedly void? (or were they not solely SL contracts?)


I may be wrong here, and I do hope some will correct me if I am but those players that came in late in the season signed contracts with no SL clause's stated in them.

I believe we do have some 'better' signings to announce that will supersede the hole of those leaving ( Goodwin aside - Yes that is a shame we do not have an opportunity to see him in SL , for Leigh)
Re: Exodus begins ?
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 3:20 pm
I too think Mortimer signed a contract with no clause.

He stated this on GMR.

Saying that, contracts are worth nothing nowadays !!
Re: Exodus begins ?
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 3:21 pm
But I thought it was not so much about clauses in the contract, but RFL rules mean that both player and club have 3 months notice to stay or go.
Re: Exodus begins ?
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 3:36 pm
Yes there is certainly some legislation in place regarding a 3 month 'cooling of period'

I think however you may have to have been here a certain amount of time for that to apply. Mortimer signed a contract for 2018 knowing there was every chance the club could be relegated 6 weeks later.
Re: Exodus begins ?
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 3:37 pm
