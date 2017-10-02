Alan wrote: Hi Harold.



Of the names listed, I'm not overly disappointed at the ones being quoted as departing - except Mortimer and Goodwin maybe. I'd thank them for their efforts in our colours and look forward to 'better' signings for next season. Speaking of Mortimer (and Goodwin for that matter) how do we get a fee when all contracts are supposedly void? (or were they not solely SL contracts?)

I may be wrong here, and I do hope some will correct me if I am but those players that came in late in the season signed contracts with no SL clause's stated in them.I believe we do have some 'better' signings to announce that will supersede the hole of those leaving ( Goodwin aside - Yes that is a shame we do not have an opportunity to see him in SL , for Leigh)