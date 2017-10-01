WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Barrow v Whitehaven play off final

Barrow v Whitehaven play off final
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 2:40 pm
weighman
Barrow 4 v Whitehaven 0 after 30 mins.
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 2:51 pm
Half Time Barrow 4 v Whitehaven 0.
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 3:13 pm
Barrow 4 v Whitehaven 6 51 mins .
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 3:32 pm
Stand-Offish
6-6
Kinda wanting Haven to win..
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 3:35 pm
Attendance 3128 , brilliant .

