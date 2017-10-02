jeffers Stevo's Armpit

If indeed we are after a loose /2nd row forward it has to be better than W esterman DGM

jeffers wrote: If indeed we are after a loose /2nd row forward it has to be better than W esterman



We got a better back rower coming back in 2018 anyway, Dean Hadley. We got a better back rower coming back in 2018 anyway, Dean Hadley. Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.

Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.

League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.

League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006. knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member



Mrs Barista wrote:

One scenario is that we go:



Taylor

Houghton

Bowden

Manu

Hadley

Watts



Paea

Minichiello

Green

Griffin

Would think Hadley would be used in a similar way to Washbrook, take some pressure off Houghton, rather have Minichello on from the start with Bowden and Hadley et al off the bench.



As for Westerman, unless we are losing a big name we don't have the cap space, even with the increase in the cap, even if we somehow did I think watts at 13 or even Hadley is a better bet. Would think Hadley would be used in a similar way to Washbrook, take some pressure off Houghton, rather have Minichello on from the start with Bowden and Hadley et al off the bench.As for Westerman, unless we are losing a big name we don't have the cap space, even with the increase in the cap, even if we somehow did I think watts at 13 or even Hadley is a better bet. the flying biscuit

the best piece on westerman was from a Hull fan on our board not long after he signed for us.

We all knew he had some talent (as well as a fondness for the sauce) but this poster (cant remember who) said simply along the lines of

"Hes a good strong forward and a skillful ball player but just seems to get in the way too much"



and that perfectly sums up his wire career... we never heard any stuff about his Social side and his efforts didnt show that, but he simply wanted the ball too much.

Which undoubtedly affected our halves...especially Dec Patton in my opinion. it was great watching him bust a gut to try and crack the opposition .... but hes not a half back, and it cost us big time last year....



£130k for him after we paid £150k..... im happy with that..... he helped us win a LLS and got us to two finals so not bad business.....

2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017 Jake the Peg

Poor man's Liam watts jimmyfivebellies

the flying biscuit wrote: the best piece on westerman was from a Hull fan on our board not long after he signed for us.

We all knew he had some talent (as well as a fondness for the sauce) but this poster (cant remember who) said simply along the lines of

"Hes a good strong forward and a skillful ball player but just seems to get in the way too much"



and that perfectly sums up his wire career... we never heard any stuff about his Social side and his efforts didnt show that, but he simply wanted the ball too much.

Which undoubtedly affected our halves...especially Dec Patton in my opinion. it was great watching him bust a gut to try and crack the opposition .... but hes not a half back, and it cost us big time last year....



£130k for him after we paid £150k..... im happy with that..... he helped us win a LLS and got us to two finals so not bad business..... Sneyd became a far more influential player after Westerman left that’s for sure Never mind the bollox,bring on the rugby:)



I quite liked Westerman, but felt we were forever waiting for him to come of age.

He just hasn't delivered on all that youthful promise of the exceptional talent of his early Cas days. I guess he never will.



Ironic isn't it, and what price a crystal ball, when you think he left us to win silverware at a team who were winning silverware.

Still surprised he's gone to Toronto though. steve_norton

Uppo58 wrote: I quite liked Westerman, but felt we were forever waiting for him to come of age.

He just hasn't delivered on all that youthful promise of the exceptional talent of his early Cas days. I guess he never will.



Ironic isn't it, and what price a crystal ball, when you think he left us to win silverware at a team who were winning silverware.

Still surprised he's gone to Toronto though. I think he plays in the wrong position, he would be better in the second row. Mike McMeakin is similar build with some would say the same ball skills but a much more effective player. Tinkerman23 Free-scoring winger



steve_norton wrote: I think he plays in the wrong position, he would be better in the second row. Mike McMeakin is similar build with some would say the same ball skills but a much more effective player.





Think your bang on. If he concentrated on been a good 2nd rower, rather than wanting to be the main man, involved in every play.

