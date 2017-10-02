the best piece on westerman was from a Hull fan on our board not long after he signed for us.

We all knew he had some talent (as well as a fondness for the sauce) but this poster (cant remember who) said simply along the lines of

"Hes a good strong forward and a skillful ball player but just seems to get in the way too much"



and that perfectly sums up his wire career... we never heard any stuff about his Social side and his efforts didnt show that, but he simply wanted the ball too much.

Which undoubtedly affected our halves...especially Dec Patton in my opinion. it was great watching him bust a gut to try and crack the opposition .... but hes not a half back, and it cost us big time last year....



£130k for him after we paid £150k..... im happy with that..... he helped us win a LLS and got us to two finals so not bad business.....