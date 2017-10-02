WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Westerman

Re: Westerman
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:54 am
jeffers

Joined: Sun Jul 31, 2016 9:19 am
Posts: 1
If indeed we are after a loose /2nd row forward it has to be better than W esterman
Re: Westerman
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 11:10 am
DGM



Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2134
jeffers wrote:
If indeed we are after a loose /2nd row forward it has to be better than W esterman


We got a better back rower coming back in 2018 anyway, Dean Hadley.
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
Re: Westerman
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 11:19 am
knockersbumpMKII


Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3990
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
Mrs Barista wrote:

One scenario is that we go:

Taylor
Houghton
Bowden
Manu
Hadley
Watts

Paea
Minichiello
Green
Griffin

Would think Hadley would be used in a similar way to Washbrook, take some pressure off Houghton, rather have Minichello on from the start with Bowden and Hadley et al off the bench.

As for Westerman, unless we are losing a big name we don't have the cap space, even with the increase in the cap, even if we somehow did I think watts at 13 or even Hadley is a better bet.
Re: Westerman
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 1:38 pm
the flying biscuit



Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5413
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
the best piece on westerman was from a Hull fan on our board not long after he signed for us.
We all knew he had some talent (as well as a fondness for the sauce) but this poster (cant remember who) said simply along the lines of
"Hes a good strong forward and a skillful ball player but just seems to get in the way too much"

and that perfectly sums up his wire career... we never heard any stuff about his Social side and his efforts didnt show that, but he simply wanted the ball too much.
Which undoubtedly affected our halves...especially Dec Patton in my opinion. it was great watching him bust a gut to try and crack the opposition .... but hes not a half back, and it cost us big time last year....

£130k for him after we paid £150k..... im happy with that..... he helped us win a LLS and got us to two finals so not bad business.....




