Think the fact hes been off loaded by Warrington says a lot about him. Great talent when he wants to play but seems to prefer to put more effort in off field than on it.

Don't think we'd ever have been in for him at any point due to attitude and professionalism which was supposedly why him & Lineham were off loaded.

Westerman going & the improvement in the squad in particular Watts are no coincidence.



Think he'll be a player that had great potential but never reaches it.