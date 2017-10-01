WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Westerman

Board index Super League - Super 8s Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Westerman

Post a reply
Re: Westerman
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 8:41 pm
FC-Steward User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jun 08, 2009 8:44 pm
Posts: 843
Craig hall also rovers bound apparently
Re: Westerman
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:23 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26449
Big rumours that rovers are trying to tempt sinfield and kylie leuluai out of retirement and have made a play for jjb
Re: Westerman
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:24 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26449
I don't fancy leigh's chances of getting promoted next year unless they change the format and give them a licence
Re: Westerman
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:36 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25161
Location: West Yorkshire
Jake the Peg wrote:
I don't fancy leigh's chances of getting promoted next year unless they change the format and give them a licence

Toronto have Dave Taylor, Krasniqi, Sims, Westerman, Ackers, and MoiMoi in the pack in addition to Josh McCrone and Brierley in the halves? Full time and with great backing you really wouldn't want to face them in the MPG.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bellyboy, Bombed Out, Cardiff_05, Carlotti, Chris71, DABHAND, FC-Steward, Fields of Fire, FrEaK-HullFC, Homenaway, IanTigerman, Marcus's Bicycle, Maverick Rhino, Mick Cranes Sidestep, REDWHITEANDBLUE, reliant robin, SirStan, Tinkerman23 and 224 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,641,7093,15776,2644,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 09:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM