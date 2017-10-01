|
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25160
Location: West Yorkshire
|
Marcus's Bicycle wrote:
I was told that LMS has already signed for Rovers and talks with Hill are well advanced. However, the source has a 100% record of getting things wrong, although I wouldn't be surprised about LMS.
Other news a topic on Total RL fans has started saying Sam Moa has left Catalans.
Time for a Rumours thread?
I think we're done aren't we? Unless Rovers resurrect their interest in Abdull now Westerman's gone to Toronto..
|
|
Sun Oct 01, 2017 5:08 pm
|
Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 7:57 pm
Posts: 4955
Location: Definately not in the Cuddle Crew
|
Mrs Barista wrote:
Toronto Wolfpack are delighted to announce the signing of Warrington loose forward Joe Westerman!
Thank god
|
|
Sun Oct 01, 2017 5:08 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1760
|
Thank god, would of been a step backwards imo, garbage
|
|
Sun Oct 01, 2017 5:10 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25160
Location: West Yorkshire
|
Tinkerman23 wrote:
Thank god, would of been a step backwards imo, garbage
He's a good player IMO if used right. But think we've all moved on.
|
|
Sun Oct 01, 2017 5:14 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1760
|
Mrs Barista wrote:
He's a good player IMO if used right. But think we've all moved on.
That good hes gone to Toronto
|
|
Sun Oct 01, 2017 5:24 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jun 11, 2007 6:26 pm
Posts: 12119
Location: south of Hull.
|
Mrs Barista wrote:
Toronto Wolfpack are delighted to announce the signing of Warrington loose forward Joe Westerman!
Edit - they paid a fee of £130k for him!! Blimey, statement of intent is that.
Don't know if anybody watched Toronto on Freesport,; looked a decent side,with Rich Whiting and Craig Hall putting in good shifts.
|
BLACK AND WHITES
East is East,West is West,
and never the twain shall meet.
--------------------------------
"I" said the sparrow "With my bow and arrow."
|
Sun Oct 01, 2017 6:09 pm
|
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1218
|
Mrs Barista wrote:
Toronto Wolfpack are delighted to announce the signing of Warrington loose forward Joe Westerman!
Edit - they paid a fee of £130k for him!! Blimey, statement of intent is that.
Statement of intent by them but what does it say of Westerman. At 27 he shouldn't be playing Championship rugby for a year even if it's a decent likelihood Toronto go up.
|
|
Sun Oct 01, 2017 6:19 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25160
Location: West Yorkshire
|
PrinterThe wrote:
Statement of intent by them but what does it say of Westerman. At 27 he shouldn't be playing Championship rugby for a year even if it's a decent likelihood Toronto go up.
Easy year on big money playing against Rochdale, Swinton, Batley etc. Lifestyle>ambition?
|
|
Sun Oct 01, 2017 6:28 pm
|
Joined: Sun Aug 21, 2005 9:39 pm
Posts: 580
|
Don't think Radford is that stupid,average piayer,who is not good enough for a top four team.
|
|
Sun Oct 01, 2017 7:17 pm
|
Joined: Wed Sep 07, 2005 6:39 pm
Posts: 5003
Location: Caerdydd
|
Mrs Barista wrote:
I think we're done aren't we? Unless Rovers resurrect their interest in Abdull now Westerman's gone to Toronto..
Abdull for Oakes?
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: airliebird,runninglate!, Bing [Bot], Bombed Out, Cardiff_05, ComeOnYouUll, easthullwesty, fosdyke99, Homenaway, jeffers, K-Diddy, Marcus's Bicycle, Paul Hamilton, rodney_trotter, Roggiehrlfc1, Stanley Unwin, supercat, unknownlegend, yorksguy1865 and 257 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,641,591
|3,434
|76,264
|4,491
|SET
|