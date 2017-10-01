WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Westerman

Re: Westerman
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 5:05 pm
Marcus's Bicycle wrote:
I was told that LMS has already signed for Rovers and talks with Hill are well advanced. However, the source has a 100% record of getting things wrong, although I wouldn't be surprised about LMS.

Other news a topic on Total RL fans has started saying Sam Moa has left Catalans.

Time for a Rumours thread?


I think we're done aren't we? Unless Rovers resurrect their interest in Abdull now Westerman's gone to Toronto.. :wink:
Re: Westerman
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 5:08 pm
Mrs Barista wrote:
Toronto Wolfpack are delighted to announce the signing of Warrington loose forward Joe Westerman!

Thank god
Re: Westerman
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 5:08 pm
Thank god, would of been a step backwards imo, garbage
Re: Westerman
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 5:10 pm
Tinkerman23 wrote:
Thank god, would of been a step backwards imo, garbage

He's a good player IMO if used right. But think we've all moved on.
Re: Westerman
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 5:14 pm
Mrs Barista wrote:
He's a good player IMO if used right. But think we've all moved on.

That good hes gone to Toronto
Re: Westerman
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 5:24 pm
Mrs Barista wrote:
Toronto Wolfpack are delighted to announce the signing of Warrington loose forward Joe Westerman!

Edit - they paid a fee of £130k for him!! Blimey, statement of intent is that. :shock:

Don't know if anybody watched Toronto on Freesport,; looked a decent side,with Rich Whiting and Craig Hall putting in good shifts.
Re: Westerman
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 6:09 pm
Mrs Barista wrote:
Toronto Wolfpack are delighted to announce the signing of Warrington loose forward Joe Westerman!

Edit - they paid a fee of £130k for him!! Blimey, statement of intent is that. :shock:


Statement of intent by them but what does it say of Westerman. At 27 he shouldn't be playing Championship rugby for a year even if it's a decent likelihood Toronto go up.
Re: Westerman
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 6:19 pm
PrinterThe wrote:
Statement of intent by them but what does it say of Westerman. At 27 he shouldn't be playing Championship rugby for a year even if it's a decent likelihood Toronto go up.

Easy year on big money playing against Rochdale, Swinton, Batley etc. Lifestyle>ambition?
