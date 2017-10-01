|
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25154
Location: West Yorkshire
|
Jake the Peg wrote:
Add in a lean, mean mose masoe and the tank on the flank and you'd think sheens was trying to replicate the bradford model of early SL years.
Exactly.
|
|
Sun Oct 01, 2017 4:04 pm
|
Joined:
Fri Oct 14, 2011 9:58 pmPosts:
634Location:
In My Seat In The East Stand In Block E8
|
Jake the Peg wrote:
Not enough cap space for him.
were ellis wages going then ????
|
Hull FC shock Leeds in the 2005 Challenge Cup final
//www.bbc.co.uk/sport/0/rugby-league/14252202
Hull FC beat Warrington to win the 2016 Challenge Cup Final
//www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/37169016
Super League Grand Finalists / Runners Up 2006
Challenge Cup Winners - 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016
Runners Up 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1982, 1985, 2008, 2013
|
Sun Oct 01, 2017 4:07 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25154
Location: West Yorkshire
|
The Milky Bar Kid wrote:
were ellis wages going then ????
Out:
Ellis
Fonua
Michaels
In:
Paea
Faraimo
Hadley
Abdull
Miloudi
Plus upgrade for Kelly if not for others as well.
|
|
Sun Oct 01, 2017 4:27 pm
|
Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1762
|
Jake the Peg wrote:
Not enough cap space for him. leeds, cas or hull kr more likely
I wouldnt be surprised to see one or two moving out
Jordan Thompson for instance
|
|
Sun Oct 01, 2017 4:41 pm
|
Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1762
|
Mrs Barista wrote:
£150k for Westerman 2 years ago, decent business to say we brought in Manu.
Not a wind up about Hill, plus Ben Murdoch Masila, (who is a fantastic signing - a right wrecking ball acquisition), Robert Lui, Ash Handley and LMS. A decent haul for Sheens I'd say, and that's before he goes again at the World Cup. I can understand the confident chat of a Top 6 finish.
Would love Murdoch Masila here.Definately missing a Masila/Mcmeeken second row with real pace and power.
For me Minichello would be better off the bench next season if we had the replacement.
I like Dean Hadley but he is more of a defensive player than attack
Doubt HKR have the pulling power to sign Masila,Lui and Chris Hill even if Sheens is the coach
|
|
Sun Oct 01, 2017 4:48 pm
|
Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5810
Location: east east hull
|
Mrs Barista wrote:
£150k for Westerman 2 years ago, decent business to say we brought in Manu.
Not a wind up about Hill, plus Ben Murdoch Masila, (who is a fantastic signing - a right wrecking ball acquisition), Robert Lui, Ash Handley and LMS. A decent haul for Sheens I'd say, and that's before he goes again at the World Cup. I can understand the confident chat of a Top 6 finish.
I've heard about LMS and handley murdoch masilla was coming last year but for an unfortunate last 2 mins
|
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: bonaire, Cardiff_05, Chris71, DABHAND, FC Here FC There, freddyfox73, fun time frankie, Greavsie, Homenaway, hull2524, knockersbumpMKII, Marcus's Bicycle, Panda92, swissfan, The Milky Bar Kid, weighman and 240 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,641,412
|2,769
|76,264
|4,491
|SET
|