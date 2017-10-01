WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Westerman

Re: Westerman
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 3:56 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25154
Location: West Yorkshire
Jake the Peg wrote:
Add in a lean, mean mose masoe and the tank on the flank and you'd think sheens was trying to replicate the bradford model of early SL years.


Exactly. :lol:
Re: Westerman
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 4:04 pm
The Milky Bar Kid User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Fri Oct 14, 2011 9:58 pm
Posts: 634
Location: In My Seat In The East Stand In Block E8
Jake the Peg wrote:
Not enough cap space for him.


were ellis wages going then ????
Re: Westerman
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 4:07 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25154
Location: West Yorkshire
The Milky Bar Kid wrote:
were ellis wages going then ????

Out:
Ellis
Fonua
Michaels

In:
Paea
Faraimo
Hadley
Abdull
Miloudi

Plus upgrade for Kelly if not for others as well.
Re: Westerman
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 4:27 pm
bonaire Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1762
Jake the Peg wrote:
Not enough cap space for him. leeds, cas or hull kr more likely


I wouldnt be surprised to see one or two moving out
Jordan Thompson for instance
Re: Westerman
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 4:41 pm
bonaire Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1762
Mrs Barista wrote:
£150k for Westerman 2 years ago, decent business to say we brought in Manu.

Not a wind up about Hill, plus Ben Murdoch Masila, (who is a fantastic signing - a right wrecking ball acquisition), Robert Lui, Ash Handley and LMS. A decent haul for Sheens I'd say, and that's before he goes again at the World Cup. I can understand the confident chat of a Top 6 finish.


Would love Murdoch Masila here.Definately missing a Masila/Mcmeeken second row with real pace and power.
For me Minichello would be better off the bench next season if we had the replacement.
I like Dean Hadley but he is more of a defensive player than attack

Doubt HKR have the pulling power to sign Masila,Lui and Chris Hill even if Sheens is the coach
Re: Westerman
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 4:48 pm
fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5810
Location: east east hull
Mrs Barista wrote:
£150k for Westerman 2 years ago, decent business to say we brought in Manu.

Not a wind up about Hill, plus Ben Murdoch Masila, (who is a fantastic signing - a right wrecking ball acquisition), Robert Lui, Ash Handley and LMS. A decent haul for Sheens I'd say, and that's before he goes again at the World Cup. I can understand the confident chat of a Top 6 finish.

I've heard about LMS and handley murdoch masilla was coming last year but for an unfortunate last 2 mins :D
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
