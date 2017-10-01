Mrs Barista wrote:
£150k for Westerman 2 years ago, decent business to say we brought in Manu.
Not a wind up about Hill, plus Ben Murdoch Masila, (who is a fantastic signing - a right wrecking ball acquisition), Robert Lui, Ash Handley and LMS. A decent haul for Sheens I'd say, and that's before he goes again at the World Cup. I can understand the confident chat of a Top 6 finish.
Would love Murdoch Masila here.Definately missing a Masila/Mcmeeken second row with real pace and power.
For me Minichello would be better off the bench next season if we had the replacement.
I like Dean Hadley but he is more of a defensive player than attack
Doubt HKR have the pulling power to sign Masila,Lui and Chris Hill even if Sheens is the coach