Mrs Barista wrote: £150k for Westerman 2 years ago, decent business to say we brought in Manu.



Not a wind up about Hill, plus Ben Murdoch Masila, (who is a fantastic signing - a right wrecking ball acquisition), Robert Lui, Ash Handley and LMS. A decent haul for Sheens I'd say, and that's before he goes again at the World Cup. I can understand the confident chat of a Top 6 finish.

Would love Murdoch Masila here.Definately missing a Masila/Mcmeeken second row with real pace and power.For me Minichello would be better off the bench next season if we had the replacement.I like Dean Hadley but he is more of a defensive player than attackDoubt HKR have the pulling power to sign Masila,Lui and Chris Hill even if Sheens is the coach