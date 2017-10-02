|
Joined: Sun Aug 08, 2010 6:37 pm
Posts: 101
Location: Lymm
|
Leigh fan upset because people who don't support a Leigh, didn't support Leigh during a game of rugby.
|
-Long time lurker-
|
Mon Oct 02, 2017 7:41 am
|
Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 416
Location: Dubai
|
He'll probably sober up this morning and feel like a tool for doing what he's done. Don't think he'll be back to apologise but I guess we've all been there and done that at some point when having one too many. RL is a passionate business and the realities of the worst case scenario just bit for him.
|
|
Mon Oct 02, 2017 8:03 am
|
Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2011 5:13 pm
Posts: 1338
|
Leythersteve wrote:
To the Wire fans cheering Catalans and for the non support of Leigh ( the few at least ) Hope your next season is as UNsuccessful as this one. Seems a few of you have got the same arrogance as your outgoing coach
Suck it up Snowflake. A week away in the south of France or an afternoon in Leigh? Hmmmmm.
Funny you should mention arrogance after all the noise Leigh have been making over the past 3 seasons. Rowley was the most arrogant of the lot. You were quite happy to steam roller all the part time clubs in the championship, thinking you were world beaters but you when it came to playing at high intensity week in, week out your team $h1* out.
You weren't ready to play with the big boys. better luck next year.
|
Its ALWAYS our year
Est.1876
Sent to me from heaven... You are my world.
1876 - 2017
BUM BANGERS SINCE 2012
|
Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:03 am
|
Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8797
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
|
Remember when Leigh won their cup final at the start of this season?
maybe they should have tried winning the one at the end instead.
|
Massive pessimist
|
Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:07 am
|
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9044
|
I am confused about the "weekend in the South of France" argument though. Surely you can go any anytime?
|
https://www.mind.org.uk
|
Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:47 am
|
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8528
|
Wires71 wrote:
I am confused about the "weekend in the South of France" argument though. Surely you can go any anytime?
What with Ryanair and Monarch!
|
once a wire always a wire
|
Mon Oct 02, 2017 11:59 am
|
Joined: Mon Jul 20, 2015 3:22 pm
Posts: 396
|
Warrington has never been our cup final sonny. You were only marginally better than us this year.well done on your successful season and only just beating us easybeats in the qualifiers in the last two minutes. You must be soooo proud
|
|
Mon Oct 02, 2017 12:18 pm
|
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3589
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
|
Leythersteve wrote:
Warrington has never been our cup final sonny. You were only marginally better than us this year.well done on your successful season and only just beating us easybeats in the qualifiers in the last two minutes. You must be soooo proud
Seriously bitter person,good job majority of Leigh fans are not like you. All this because some Wire fans dared to support Catalan, you think this is why your team lost? I think not as the fans cheering Catalan would not even have been heard, infact they were that few in number that the sky camera shown the same ones all the time.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, amtgigs, Brolenni13, Builth Wells Wire, Chris_H, CW8, Disgruntledgoat, Gaz3376, getdownmonkeyman, GiantJake1988, Google Adsense [Bot], Irish Wire, Jimathay, Johnkendal, just_browny, karetaker, kev123, langer the king, lister, Lost in Leeds, LostInNewcastle, Majestic-12 [Bot], Man Mountain, marshman777, matt6169, moving on..., Mr Snoodle, Paul Youane, Penks81, Philth, Purplehaze, rchick, silver2, silvertail-wolf, Smiffy27, Smith's Brolly, Snaggletooth, Steve51, The Riddler, The Speculator, Thelonius, WazzaWire, Wrath, WWRLFC78, zzhead and 727 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,642,094
|3,163
|76,267
|4,491
|SET