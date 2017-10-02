Leythersteve wrote: To the Wire fans cheering Catalans and for the non support of Leigh ( the few at least ) Hope your next season is as UNsuccessful as this one. Seems a few of you have got the same arrogance as your outgoing coach

Suck it up Snowflake. A week away in the south of France or an afternoon in Leigh? Hmmmmm.Funny you should mention arrogance after all the noise Leigh have been making over the past 3 seasons. Rowley was the most arrogant of the lot. You were quite happy to steam roller all the part time clubs in the championship, thinking you were world beaters but you when it came to playing at high intensity week in, week out your team $h1* out.You weren't ready to play with the big boys. better luck next year.