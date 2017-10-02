WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Cheers

Warrington Wolves Cheers

Re: Cheers
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 5:58 am
Jimathay User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Sun Aug 08, 2010 6:37 pm
Posts: 101
Location: Lymm
Leigh fan upset because people who don't support a Leigh, didn't support Leigh during a game of rugby.
-Long time lurker-
Re: Cheers
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 7:41 am
easyWire User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 416
Location: Dubai
He'll probably sober up this morning and feel like a tool for doing what he's done. Don't think he'll be back to apologise but I guess we've all been there and done that at some point when having one too many. RL is a passionate business and the realities of the worst case scenario just bit for him.
Re: Cheers
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 8:03 am
moving on... User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2011 5:13 pm
Posts: 1338
Leythersteve wrote:
To the Wire fans cheering Catalans and for the non support of Leigh ( the few at least ) Hope your next season is as UNsuccessful as this one. Seems a few of you have got the same arrogance as your outgoing coach


Suck it up Snowflake. A week away in the south of France or an afternoon in Leigh? Hmmmmm.

Funny you should mention arrogance after all the noise Leigh have been making over the past 3 seasons. Rowley was the most arrogant of the lot. You were quite happy to steam roller all the part time clubs in the championship, thinking you were world beaters but you when it came to playing at high intensity week in, week out your team $h1* out.

You weren't ready to play with the big boys. better luck next year.
Re: Cheers
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:03 am
morleys_deckchair User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8796
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
Remember when Leigh won their cup final at the start of this season?

maybe they should have tried winning the one at the end instead.
Re: Cheers
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:07 am
Wires71 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9044
I am confused about the "weekend in the South of France" argument though. Surely you can go any anytime?
Re: Cheers
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:47 am
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8528
Wires71 wrote:
I am confused about the "weekend in the South of France" argument though. Surely you can go any anytime?

What with Ryanair and Monarch!
Who is online

