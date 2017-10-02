WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Cheers

Re: Cheers
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 5:58 am
Jimathay
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Aug 08, 2010 6:37 pm
Posts: 100
Location: Lymm
Leigh fan upset because people who don't support a Leigh, didn't support Leigh during a game of rugby.
-Long time lurker-
Re: Cheers
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 7:41 am
easyWire
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 414
Location: Dubai
He'll probably sober up this morning and feel like a tool for doing what he's done. Don't think he'll be back to apologise but I guess we've all been there and done that at some point when having one too many. RL is a passionate business and the realities of the worst case scenario just bit for him.
