|
Joined: Mon Sep 15, 2014 5:58 pm
Posts: 314
Location: Jack Rabbit Slims
|
Hopefully he's been on the Huddersfield forum and posted the same thing on there, seeing as I definitely saw a woman with a Hudds top on sat with the Catalans fans.
FWIW I think the MPG is an awful idea and they should bring back the franchise system.
|
Don't die with the music in you
|
Sun Oct 01, 2017 3:05 pm
|
Joined: Sun May 10, 2009 3:46 pm
Posts: 472
|
Leythersteve wrote:
To the Wire fans cheering Catalans and for the non support of Leigh ( the few at least ) Hope your next season is as UNsuccessful as this one. Seems a few of you have got the same arrogance as your outgoing coach
There where plenty of Leigh fans cheering Hull on at Wembley.
How do you think that made Wigan feel?
Thats right, you didn't think did you? You only think of yourselves.
Super League is better off without your types.
Good day Sir
|
|
Sun Oct 01, 2017 5:54 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jul 20, 2015 3:22 pm
Posts: 392
|
Boo hoo fourth bottom wire fans takin the p i s s
|
|
Sun Oct 01, 2017 5:58 pm
|
CW8
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Fri Nov 15, 2013 10:25 am
Posts: 839
|
We seem to have a good rapport with catalans fans, Ive enjoyed their fans company (and wine skins) at a couple of magic weekends they're a great bunch, don't take it personally I'm sure there were quite a lot on neutral fans supporting leigh. As someone mentioned ideally both would have stayed up but that couldn't happen.
Good luck for next year anyway.
|
|
Sun Oct 01, 2017 6:54 pm
|
Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:26 am
Posts: 14084
Location: NFL playoffs
|
We all supported Catalans when they played Wigan in the Challenge Cup semi at the HJ ten years ago, I expect Leigh fans were less offended by that!
|
Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012
League Champions 2011 2016
|
Sun Oct 01, 2017 7:43 pm
|
Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5607
Location: South Stand.....bored
|
Leythersteve wrote:
Boo hoo fourth bottom wire fans takin the p i s s
Not taking this relegation stuff, too well, eh Sunshine?
Snowflakes in Leigh, and it's only October 1st. Must be cold.
|
Neither glass half full or empty. Just a realist.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, barham red, bonaire, Bondo, Brolenni13, Builth Wells Wire, Captain Hook, CW8, Dave K., Fourpointtry, GB, getdownmonkeyman, hezza1969, Hicks Is A God, HOOF HEARTED, JonB95, kev123, lefty goldblatt, Leythersteve, lister, LostInNewcastle, Mild mannered Janitor, Milly, Mr Snoodle, mwindass, paperboy, Penks81, rubber duckie, sally cinnamon, Shazbaz, Shifty Cat, shinymcshine, silver2, Snaggletooth, takethetwo, The All New Chester Wire, Watford Wire, Who are ya!!, Winslade's Offload, Wrath and 787 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,641,591
|3,434
|76,264
|4,491
|SET
|