Hopefully he's been on the Huddersfield forum and posted the same thing on there, seeing as I definitely saw a woman with a Hudds top on sat with the Catalans fans.
FWIW I think the MPG is an awful idea and they should bring back the franchise system.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bondo, Builth Wells Wire, Captain Hook, CW8, Fletcher-end-red, Irish Wire, Johnkendal, karetaker, lefty goldblatt, Leythersteve, lister, Man Mountain, Mr Snoodle, Paul2812, Shazbaz, shropshire-leyther, Smiffy27, Tiz Lad, TrevorGrice, Wanderer, Who are ya!!, Wire Weaver, wire-flyer, wolfie wales, Wrath and 356 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,641,331
|2,359
|76,264
|4,491
|SET
|