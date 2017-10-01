WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Cheers

Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 11:33 am
Leythersteve Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jul 20, 2015 3:22 pm
Posts: 390
To the Wire fans cheering Catalans and for the non support of Leigh ( the few at least ) Hope your next season is as UNsuccessful as this one. Seems a few of you have got the same arrogance as your outgoing coach
Re: Cheers
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 11:36 am
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8497
Did someone just say something?
Thought it was a SL team fan for a season just then.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Cheers
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 11:41 am
Leythersteve Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jul 20, 2015 3:22 pm
Posts: 390
Exactly. Arrogance well done Wire
Re: Cheers
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 11:57 am
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3581
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
You seriously moaning about that,was there a contract with Wire fans saying must cheer for Leigh. It's not any fans fault your team is were it's at. Anyway it's not like the Catalan fans could of out cheered you lol.
Re: Cheers
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 12:05 pm
easyWire User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 408
Location: Dubai
I don't think anyone on here wanted EITHER team to go down. Unfortunately for Leigh it was better for RL as a whole that Catalans stayed up.

Don't get bitter and pick the right enemies. Good luck for next year hope you come straight back up. Nice stadium and decent crowds.
Re: Cheers
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 12:10 pm
lefty goldblatt User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5605
Location: South Stand.....bored
Diddums

You had 30dd games to save yourselves.
Home advantage in the play off game
You fluffed it up.

I dare say none of the above had anything to do with a few Wire fans cheering for the French team

When Leigh beat Wire early season, I imagine you celebrated with mature dignity. Nah, thought not.

Personally, I'd've preferred Leigh to stay up. But they did't.

Life's like a badly cooked joint of beef.......tough.
Neither glass half full or empty. Just a realist.
Re: Cheers
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 12:21 pm
Hatfield Town Wire Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Sep 16, 2015 7:20 pm
Posts: 420
Weekend away in Perpignan or a wet Thursday night in Leigh??? Enough said.
Re: Cheers
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 12:39 pm
Psychedelic Casual Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 01, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 396
Location: Manchester
We have good links with Catalans ever since the 2009 Barcelona game. Sat together at Magic Weekend games since (if on the same day), cheering each other on and any Wire fans will have been there to give genuine support to Catalans. There’s no beef or bitterness [and certainly no arrogance, don’t know where that fits in to an argument about cheering on another team] with Leigh. It’s not like Les Cats were going to bring two thousand travelling fans is it? Be good to see you back in the Qualifiers again next year, we might be there too, so could see you then!
--- ¡ We are Wire ! ---
Re: Cheers
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 12:46 pm
Leythersteve Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jul 20, 2015 3:22 pm
Posts: 390
So next year Catalan Wire mpg who would be better relegated ? Wire for the good of the game mmmmm
Re: Cheers
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 1:13 pm
Johnkendal User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Apr 09, 2007 7:19 pm
Posts: 462
Location: A home game is 70 miles away but still worth it!
I can't believe that anybody would take the time to go on a different forum and post about the fact that people supported a different team.
I would strongly suggest my friend you go and take a leaf out of your chairmans book and accept the defeat with dignity. Regardless of the rights or wrongs of the MPG Beaumont has for me shown true class especially in the build up to the game and certainly after it Follow his example!
For what it's worth I too supported Catalan, I cheered when they scored. I enjoy the Perpignan weekend away and have meet lots of locals who we regularly spend time with.
Support your rugby teams !

