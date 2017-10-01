We have good links with Catalans ever since the 2009 Barcelona game. Sat together at Magic Weekend games since (if on the same day), cheering each other on and any Wire fans will have been there to give genuine support to Catalans. There’s no beef or bitterness [and certainly no arrogance, don’t know where that fits in to an argument about cheering on another team] with Leigh. It’s not like Les Cats were going to bring two thousand travelling fans is it? Be good to see you back in the Qualifiers again next year, we might be there too, so could see you then!