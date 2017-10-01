Diddums
You had 30dd games to save yourselves.
Home advantage in the play off game
You fluffed it up.
I dare say none of the above had anything to do with a few Wire fans cheering for the French team
When Leigh beat Wire early season, I imagine you celebrated with mature dignity. Nah, thought not.
Personally, I'd've preferred Leigh to stay up. But they did't.
Life's like a badly cooked joint of beef.......tough.
|