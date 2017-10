Shield Final: Toulouse 44 - 14 Sheffield. Won't be long before Toulouse and Toronto are joining Catalans in SL so Woods and his cronies can have more weekend's away. And tell me the Sky commentators didn't want the same yesterday. Nigel Woods' salary is almost 3 times what the PM gets. And he's happy to watch players from both sides in tears yesterday. What a SpongeBob SquarePants. Time for Change, Time for Improvement in all areas of rugby league.