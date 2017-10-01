WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Look on the bright side

Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 10:18 am
More Sunday rugby next season and a few more wins
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 10:21 am
westleighjim wrote:
More Sunday rugby next season and a few more wins

Very true Jim :thumb: I love Sunday rugby, trips to Fax , Fev, and Batley,a week end in the promised land (Blackpool),a couple of games against Toronto, I can't wait.
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 10:50 am
Not forgetting TO and London Charlie :)
Mac out!
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 12:22 pm
wire-quin wrote:
Not forgetting TO and London Charlie :)

Very true WQ sorry about forgetting you,my last 2 trips to London have been great week ends, we lost one but it was still a great week end had a great time. :thumb:
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 3:46 pm
And you get to come to Fev again....and every season after that ad infinitum....
She carries on through it all......
She's a Waterfall
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 4:45 pm
Rotherham Fev Fan wrote:
And you get to come to Fev again....and every season after that ad infinitum....

Love coming to Fev you can't beat the Fev Hotel, I realise firearms aren't allowed. :lol: .

