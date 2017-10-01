WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Look on the bright side

Look on the bright side
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 10:18 am
More Sunday rugby next season and a few more wins
Re: Look on the bright side
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 10:21 am
westleighjim wrote:
More Sunday rugby next season and a few more wins

Very true Jim :thumb: I love Sunday rugby, trips to Fax , Fev, and Batley,a week end in the promised land (Blackpool),a couple of games against Toronto, I can't wait.
Re: Look on the bright side
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 10:50 am
Not forgetting TO and London Charlie :)
Mac out!

