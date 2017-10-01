|
Joined: Tue May 28, 2013 4:31 pm
Posts: 152
|
Saved our worst performance for the most important game of the season, we are back in the championship and i dont think we will get out anytime soon
|
|
Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:11 am
|
ColD
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5630
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
|
westleighjim wrote:
Saved our worst performance for the most important game of the season, we are back in the championship and i dont think we will get out anytime soon
Well it wasn't our worst performance by any means, think we eventually buckled under the pressure. Did well for the first 25 mins but then there forwards got on top and allowed Walsh to dictate the play. 2nd half discipline and ball retention didn't give us a sniff
Anyroads onwards and upwards, if the structure stays the same as it is don't see why we can't go up again - the owner and sponsors seem willing to back us, let's hope the fans do as well
|
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners
|
Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:19 am
|
Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2017 6:26 pm
Posts: 18
|
westleighjim wrote:
Saved our worst performance for the most important game of the season, we are back in the championship and i dont think we will get out anytime soon
Certainly wouldn't call it out worst display of the season, with on the whole a much weakened team than we could put out, some our own doing and some just pure bad luck. We had them shaken in the first 30 mins and could/should have made them pay more, then a few poor handling errors allowed them in, followed by the poor discipline in the second half cost us, deffo not our worst performance I.e Widnes away, warrington away in the regular season. Just due to the pr sure on the game the period of bad discipline that cost us the game is magnified 1000x but in the first have defended well and played nice stuff with the pressure that was on. Should have kicked on at 0-4 but fell apart! On to next season, les hope we keep the numbers and quality players and let's bounce back!!!
|
|
Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:21 am
|
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11653
Location: blackpool tower circus
|
We held our own for most of the first half , gave away to many penalties in the second half ,3 or 4 players just not good enough I think we all knew that,however I think we will return soon,I will be at the LSV next season,the Sponsors and Derek have said the same hope the Leyther till I Die fans do the same.
|
|
Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:33 am
|
Joined: Tue May 28, 2013 4:31 pm
Posts: 152
|
Well if i'm going to renew my season ticket things have to change get rid of the dead wood and new coach
|
|
Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:45 am
|
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11653
Location: blackpool tower circus
|
westleighjim wrote:
Well if i'm going to renew my season ticket things have to change get rid of the dead wood and new coach
Jim I respect your opinion, and you are fully entitled to it,a bit harsh referring to players as dead wood,some are ageing it happens to us all, a new Coach is a MUST, Jukesy has had his chance,but I'm sure Derek is hurting inside just as much as we are, maybe more, so I have faith in him to do what is needed.Charlie knows.
|
|
Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:49 am
|
Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 13257
Location: Huddersfield
|
charlie caroli wrote:
Jim I respect your opinion, and you are fully entitled to it,a bit harsh referring to players as dead wood,some are ageing it happens to us all, a new Coach is a MUST, Jukesy has had his chance,but I'm sure Derek is hurting inside just as much as we are, maybe more, so I have faith in him to do what is needed.Charlie knows.
charlie knows
not so cocky now are you.........
|
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
|
Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:52 am
|
Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2016 10:44 am
Posts: 168
|
charlie caroli wrote:
Jim I respect your opinion, and you are fully entitled to it,a bit harsh referring to players as dead wood,some are ageing it happens to us all, a new Coach is a MUST, Jukesy has had his chance,but I'm sure Derek is hurting inside just as much as we are, maybe more, so I have faith in him to do what is needed.Charlie knows.
According to Derek in a recent interview Jukes offered to walk mid-season but Derek encouraged him to stay. And I guess one way to look at it is, it's Derek's investment so he can do what he feels is best to keep his employees happy, even if that is again via the Championship. Derek's loyalty to his employees is to be applauded, but this one is a bit odd knowing the result now and the loss in finances.
|
|
Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:53 am
|
Joined: Tue May 28, 2013 4:31 pm
Posts: 152
|
Your right Charlie dead wood is a bit strong but we are all hurting today but you know what i mean
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bigtimeleigh, Bing [Bot], Centurino, Cherry_Warrior, ColD, DaisyHillLeyther, DGM, Don Fox Fan 1, Genehunt, GUBRATS, LeythIg, Montyburns, redmuzza, Rotherham Fev Fan, Salty mouse, Sam, scrum, The Watcher, TwistTheMellonMan, With airlie bird and 443 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leigh Centurions
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,641,197
|2,042
|76,264
|4,491
|SET
|