WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Worst performance

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Leigh Centurions Worst performance

Post a reply
Worst performance
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 8:59 am
westleighjim User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue May 28, 2013 4:31 pm
Posts: 150
Saved our worst performance for the most important game of the season, we are back in the championship and i dont think we will get out anytime soon
Re: Worst performance
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:11 am
ColD Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5630
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
westleighjim wrote:
Saved our worst performance for the most important game of the season, we are back in the championship and i dont think we will get out anytime soon


Well it wasn't our worst performance by any means, think we eventually buckled under the pressure. Did well for the first 25 mins but then there forwards got on top and allowed Walsh to dictate the play. 2nd half discipline and ball retention didn't give us a sniff :( :(

Anyroads onwards and upwards, if the structure stays the same as it is don't see why we can't go up again - the owner and sponsors seem willing to back us, let's hope the fans do as well
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners
Re: Worst performance
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:19 am
Bigtimeleigh Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2017 6:26 pm
Posts: 18
westleighjim wrote:
Saved our worst performance for the most important game of the season, we are back in the championship and i dont think we will get out anytime soon



Certainly wouldn't call it out worst display of the season, with on the whole a much weakened team than we could put out, some our own doing and some just pure bad luck. We had them shaken in the first 30 mins and could/should have made them pay more, then a few poor handling errors allowed them in, followed by the poor discipline in the second half cost us, deffo not our worst performance I.e Widnes away, warrington away in the regular season. Just due to the pr sure on the game the period of bad discipline that cost us the game is magnified 1000x but in the first have defended well and played nice stuff with the pressure that was on. Should have kicked on at 0-4 but fell apart! On to next season, les hope we keep the numbers and quality players and let's bounce back!!!
Re: Worst performance
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:21 am
charlie caroli User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11648
Location: blackpool tower circus
We held our own for most of the first half , gave away to many penalties in the second half ,3 or 4 players just not good enough I think we all knew that,however I think we will return soon,I will be at the LSV next season,the Sponsors and Derek have said the same hope the Leyther till I Die fans do the same.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: atomic, Bigtimeleigh, Brummy Leyther, ColD, DGM, Genehunt, Google Adsense [Bot], GUBRATS, hooligan27, Mable_Syrup, mh, Montyburns, Peter Kay, Rotherham Fev Fan, Sam, scrum, teddypicker, The Watcher, TwistTheMellonMan, westleighjim, With airlie bird and 466 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,641,1722,04076,2644,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 09:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM