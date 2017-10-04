redex113

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 3:52 pm

Posts: 621



Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote: I very much doubt Warrington paid Leigh a fee, if they did it will have been a nominal amount. If Goodwin said he didn’t want to play Championship Leigh are hardly in much of a negotiating position.



Another know it all who knows nowt. Wire have paid a fee for his contract. Another know it all who knows nowt. Wire have paid a fee for his contract. For sale thirty brand new suits, made in 2007 never been worn but rather tear stained.

Apply to Wigan warriors rented accommodation.



2 nil will get you a win

30 nil will get you a win

75 nil is absolute humiliation. Snowy

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Jan 25, 2004 3:49 pm

Posts: 7103

Location: Hilton Park !!!! RIP!!!

One or 2 SL clubs are knocking on the door to sign Mortimer too. If SL clubs think they can cream off Leigh then more fool them.



Same rules apply unfortunately (although I believe he is happy to stay)



To receive such an amount for not even putting on a cheery and white Jersey is an unbelievable deal and good on Derek Beaumont for ensure both the club and Player welfare are top of the agenda ! [quote="-VIKINGMAN-"]TBF he's a good lad Snowy.





A wind up merchant but a good lad.





:lol:[/quote]



[quote="-VIKINGMAN-"]That sig snowy is Ssooooooooooo old !!![/quote]



OOpps - nowt changes !!



[b]Widnes 8 Leigh 10 LOL!!!

Leigh 23 Widnes 16 LOL!!

Leigh 30 Widnes 16 LOL!!

Widnes 18 Leigh 38 Oh Dear !!

Leigh 54 Widnes 16 FFS!!!

Leigh 50 Widnes 18 We gave them 3 tries !!!

Widnes 18 Leigh 24 Still no points in the 2nd half!!

Good luck Widnes. See you in 2015 !![/b] Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: caslad75, childofthenorthern, FlexWheeler, Google [Bot], King Street Cat, Little Ivor, musson, rugbyleague88, SecondRowSaint, Snowy, Wigg'n, wire-flyer and 300 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 12 posts • Page 2 of 2 Return to The Virtual Terrace Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,643,236 2,469 76,267 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Sat 7th Oct : 18:00 SL CASTLEFORD v LEEDS TV Fri 27th Oct : 10:00 WC:A AUSTRALIA v ENGLAND TV Sat 28th Oct : 06:00 WC:C PNG v WAL TV Sat 28th Oct : 08:10 WC:B NZ v SAM TV Sat 28th Oct : 10:40 WC:D FIJI v USA TV ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























