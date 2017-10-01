Post a reply 10 posts Page 1 of 1 TheUnassumingBadger

Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Feb 21, 2012 2:29 pm

Posts: 82

Location: Leeds, UK

Signed a multi-year contract with Leigh in June, is this now void or are they honouring it?



Could be a very useful player in Super League if he can stay fit. robinrovers10

Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Joined: Sun Dec 14, 2014 12:36 pm

Posts: 175

Location: East Hull

I would be very surprised if it wasn't a super league contract he signed? in saying that we signed Justin Carney regardless of what league we were in, but in saying that, we are the Mighty Hull Kingston Rovers. PROUD TO BE A ROBIN! Fantastic Mr Catpiss 100% League Network



Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm

Posts: 35481

Location: "The cuss i will?"

He's supposedly been speaking to warrington, due to the Leigh uncertainty, a couple of Leigh in thr know-ers reckon he has a contract without a superleague clause in it, seems unlikely tho



"i have a phobia of Wolves"



"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.



"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game." LeythIg Free-scoring winger



Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2005 12:09 pm

Posts: 1894

Location: Landan

robinrovers10 wrote: I would be very surprised if it wasn't a super league contract he signed? in saying that we signed Justin Carney regardless of what league we were in, but in saying that, we are the Mighty Hull Kingston Rovers.



I think you can have players sign contracts regardless of if you are promoted or not, but relegation from SL makes the contract void.



That said, the report suggests Wire have paid a fee, to buy the contract out. I think you can have players sign contracts regardless of if you are promoted or not, but relegation from SL makes the contract void.That said, the report suggests Wire have paid a fee, to buy the contract out. Smith's Brolly

Strong-running second rower



Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am

Posts: 414

Chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick said: “We spoke to Bryson earlier in the year and have been aware of his abilities for some time, when we lost Peta we approached Leigh with an offer and fortunately they accepted.

Would suggest a gentleman's agreement was made to transfer contract before became a free agent and be lost to Warrington. Either that or we've contacted Leigh like the best mate at school who wants to date your ex. Would suggest a gentleman's agreement was made to transfer contract before became a free agent and be lost to Warrington. Either that or we've contacted Leigh like the best mate at school who wants to date your ex. Sponsoring Fitzpatrick's Coffee run since 2017...I used to post a lot, then I didn't kobashi Cheeky half-back



Joined: Thu Aug 05, 2010 6:48 am

Posts: 687

Leigh owner mentioned they received a lucrative offer from Warrington. maurice

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm

Posts: 15935

Location: A rose between 2 thorns

Leigh will spend the same in 2018 as they did in 2017, Wire paid a fee. Leigh need to cut the old guard so essential in winning promotion but need to build for the franchise return. Sir Kevin Sinfield Free-scoring winger



Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am

Posts: 1039

I very much doubt Warrington paid Leigh a fee, if they did it will have been a nominal amount. If Goodwin said he didn’t want to play Championship Leigh are hardly in much of a negotiating position. Snowy

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Jan 25, 2004 3:49 pm

Posts: 7101

Location: Hilton Park !!!! RIP!!!

Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote: I very much doubt Warrington paid Leigh a fee, if they did it will have been a nominal amount. If Goodwin said he didn’t want to play Championship Leigh are hardly in much of a negotiating position.



Goodwin had no clause.



It's been confirmed that Wire have paid Leigh his contract in full, believed to be 130k.



Great business and it isn't gut feeling, it's fact.



Beaumont ensured he played SL, hence the deal. Goodwin had no clause.It's been confirmed that Wire have paid Leigh his contract in full, believed to be 130k.Great business and it isn't gut feeling, it's fact.Beaumont ensured he played SL, hence the deal. [quote="-VIKINGMAN-"]TBF he's a good lad Snowy.





A wind up merchant but a good lad.





:lol:[/quote]



[quote="-VIKINGMAN-"]That sig snowy is Ssooooooooooo old !!![/quote]



OOpps - nowt changes !!



[b]Widnes 8 Leigh 10 LOL!!!

Leigh 23 Widnes 16 LOL!!

Leigh 30 Widnes 16 LOL!!

Widnes 18 Leigh 38 Oh Dear !!

Leigh 54 Widnes 16 FFS!!!

Leigh 50 Widnes 18 We gave them 3 tries !!!

Widnes 18 Leigh 24 Still no points in the 2nd half!!

Good luck Widnes. See you in 2015 !![/b] atomic

100% League Network



Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm

Posts: 4117

Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote: I very much doubt Warrington paid Leigh a fee, if they did it will have been a nominal amount. If Goodwin said he didn’t want to play Championship Leigh are hardly in much of a negotiating position.



You need to read rules Sir Kev... You need to read rules Sir Kev... Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: CM Punk, critch67, Cronus, Gallanteer, H53a, HuddsRL5, Itchy Arsenal, kobashi, moxi1, NickyKiss, nottinghamtiger, thefaxfanman, Towns88, tristram, warriorweed and 277 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 10 posts • Page 1 of 1 Return to The Virtual Terrace Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,642,979 2,701 76,267 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Sat 7th Oct : 18:00 SL CASTLEFORD v LEEDS TV Fri 27th Oct : 10:00 WC:A AUSTRALIA v ENGLAND TV Sat 28th Oct : 06:00 WC:C PNG v WAL TV Sat 28th Oct : 08:10 WC:B NZ v SAM TV Sat 28th Oct : 10:40 WC:D FIJI v USA TV ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























