Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 7:40 am
TheUnassumingBadger
Signed a multi-year contract with Leigh in June, is this now void or are they honouring it?

Could be a very useful player in Super League if he can stay fit.
Re: Bryson Goodwin
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 8:17 am
robinrovers10
I would be very surprised if it wasn't a super league contract he signed? in saying that we signed Justin Carney regardless of what league we were in, but in saying that, we are the Mighty Hull Kingston Rovers.
PROUD TO BE A ROBIN!
Re: Bryson Goodwin
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:53 am
He's supposedly been speaking to warrington, due to the Leigh uncertainty, a couple of Leigh in thr know-ers reckon he has a contract without a superleague clause in it, seems unlikely tho
Re: Bryson Goodwin
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 8:55 am
robinrovers10 wrote:
I would be very surprised if it wasn't a super league contract he signed? in saying that we signed Justin Carney regardless of what league we were in, but in saying that, we are the Mighty Hull Kingston Rovers.


I think you can have players sign contracts regardless of if you are promoted or not, but relegation from SL makes the contract void.

That said, the report suggests Wire have paid a fee, to buy the contract out.
Re: Bryson Goodwin
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 12:16 pm
Smith's Brolly
Chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick said: “We spoke to Bryson earlier in the year and have been aware of his abilities for some time, when we lost Peta we approached Leigh with an offer and fortunately they accepted.

Would suggest a gentleman's agreement was made to transfer contract before became a free agent and be lost to Warrington. Either that or we've contacted Leigh like the best mate at school who wants to date your ex.
Re: Bryson Goodwin
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 5:20 pm
Leigh owner mentioned they received a lucrative offer from Warrington.
Re: Bryson Goodwin
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 12:37 pm
maurice
Leigh will spend the same in 2018 as they did in 2017, Wire paid a fee. Leigh need to cut the old guard so essential in winning promotion but need to build for the franchise return.
Re: Bryson Goodwin
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 5:54 pm
I very much doubt Warrington paid Leigh a fee, if they did it will have been a nominal amount. If Goodwin said he didn’t want to play Championship Leigh are hardly in much of a negotiating position.
Re: Bryson Goodwin
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 8:38 pm
Snowy
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
I very much doubt Warrington paid Leigh a fee, if they did it will have been a nominal amount. If Goodwin said he didn’t want to play Championship Leigh are hardly in much of a negotiating position.


Goodwin had no clause.

It's been confirmed that Wire have paid Leigh his contract in full, believed to be 130k.

Great business and it isn't gut feeling, it's fact.

Beaumont ensured he played SL, hence the deal.
Re: Bryson Goodwin
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 8:58 pm
atomic
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
I very much doubt Warrington paid Leigh a fee, if they did it will have been a nominal amount. If Goodwin said he didn’t want to play Championship Leigh are hardly in much of a negotiating position.


You need to read rules Sir Kev...
