|
Joined: Tue Feb 21, 2012 2:29 pm
Posts: 82
Location: Leeds, UK
|
Signed a multi-year contract with Leigh in June, is this now void or are they honouring it?
Could be a very useful player in Super League if he can stay fit.
|
|
Sun Oct 01, 2017 8:17 am
|
Joined: Sun Dec 14, 2014 12:36 pm
Posts: 175
Location: East Hull
|
I would be very surprised if it wasn't a super league contract he signed? in saying that we signed Justin Carney regardless of what league we were in, but in saying that, we are the Mighty Hull Kingston Rovers.
|
PROUD TO BE A ROBIN!
|
Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:53 am
|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35481
Location: "The cuss i will?"
|
He's supposedly been speaking to warrington, due to the Leigh uncertainty, a couple of Leigh in thr know-ers reckon he has a contract without a superleague clause in it, seems unlikely tho
|
"i have a phobia of Wolves"
"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.
"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
|
Mon Oct 02, 2017 8:55 am
|
Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2005 12:09 pm
Posts: 1894
Location: Landan
|
robinrovers10 wrote:
I would be very surprised if it wasn't a super league contract he signed? in saying that we signed Justin Carney regardless of what league we were in, but in saying that, we are the Mighty Hull Kingston Rovers.
I think you can have players sign contracts regardless of if you are promoted or not, but relegation from SL makes the contract void.
That said, the report suggests Wire have paid a fee, to buy the contract out.
|
|
Mon Oct 02, 2017 12:16 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 414
|
Chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick said: “We spoke to Bryson earlier in the year and have been aware of his abilities for some time, when we lost Peta we approached Leigh with an offer and fortunately they accepted.
Would suggest a gentleman's agreement was made to transfer contract before became a free agent and be lost to Warrington. Either that or we've contacted Leigh like the best mate at school who wants to date your ex.
|
Sponsoring Fitzpatrick's Coffee run since 2017...I used to post a lot, then I didn't
|
Mon Oct 02, 2017 5:20 pm
|
Joined: Thu Aug 05, 2010 6:48 am
Posts: 687
|
Leigh owner mentioned they received a lucrative offer from Warrington.
|
|
Tue Oct 03, 2017 12:37 pm
|
Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 15935
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
|
Leigh will spend the same in 2018 as they did in 2017, Wire paid a fee. Leigh need to cut the old guard so essential in winning promotion but need to build for the franchise return.
|
|
Tue Oct 03, 2017 5:54 pm
|
Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 1039
|
I very much doubt Warrington paid Leigh a fee, if they did it will have been a nominal amount. If Goodwin said he didn’t want to play Championship Leigh are hardly in much of a negotiating position.
|
|
Tue Oct 03, 2017 8:38 pm
|
Snowy
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Jan 25, 2004 3:49 pm
Posts: 7101
Location: Hilton Park !!!! RIP!!!
|
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
I very much doubt Warrington paid Leigh a fee, if they did it will have been a nominal amount. If Goodwin said he didn’t want to play Championship Leigh are hardly in much of a negotiating position.
Goodwin had no clause.
It's been confirmed that Wire have paid Leigh his contract in full, believed to be 130k.
Great business and it isn't gut feeling, it's fact.
Beaumont ensured he played SL, hence the deal.
|
[quote="-VIKINGMAN-"]TBF he's a good lad Snowy.
A wind up merchant but a good lad.
:lol:[/quote]
[quote="-VIKINGMAN-"]That sig snowy is Ssooooooooooo old !!![/quote]
OOpps - nowt changes !!
[b]Widnes 8 Leigh 10 LOL!!!
Leigh 23 Widnes 16 LOL!!
Leigh 30 Widnes 16 LOL!!
Widnes 18 Leigh 38 Oh Dear !!
Leigh 54 Widnes 16 FFS!!!
Leigh 50 Widnes 18 We gave them 3 tries !!!
Widnes 18 Leigh 24 Still no points in the 2nd half!!
Good luck Widnes. See you in 2015 !![/b]
|
Tue Oct 03, 2017 8:58 pm
|
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4117
|
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
I very much doubt Warrington paid Leigh a fee, if they did it will have been a nominal amount. If Goodwin said he didn’t want to play Championship Leigh are hardly in much of a negotiating position.
You need to read rules Sir Kev...
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: CM Punk, critch67, Cronus, Gallanteer, H53a, HuddsRL5, Itchy Arsenal, kobashi, moxi1, NickyKiss, nottinghamtiger, thefaxfanman, Towns88, tristram, warriorweed and 277 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,642,979
|2,701
|76,267
|4,491
|SET
|