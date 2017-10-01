WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bryson Goodwin

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Bryson Goodwin

Post a reply
Bryson Goodwin
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 7:40 am
TheUnassumingBadger User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Feb 21, 2012 2:29 pm
Posts: 81
Location: Leeds, UK
Signed a multi-year contract with Leigh in June, is this now void or are they honouring it?

Could be a very useful player in Super League if he can stay fit.
Re: Bryson Goodwin
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 8:17 am
robinrovers10 User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Dec 14, 2014 12:36 pm
Posts: 172
Location: East Hull
I would be very surprised if it wasn't a super league contract he signed? in saying that we signed Justin Carney regardless of what league we were in, but in saying that, we are the Mighty Hull Kingston Rovers.
PROUD TO BE A ROBIN!

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], bramleyrhino, ComeOnYouUll, cravenpark1, Darwinsdad, fun time frankie, Gallanteer, Google [Bot], Hangerman2, kobashi, musson, puroresu_boy, rlbet, robinrovers10, rollin thunder, Salford red all over, steadygetyerboots-on, TheUnassumingBadger and 191 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,641,1632,07276,2644,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 09:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM