Post a reply 10 posts Page 1 of 1 Peter Kay

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm

Posts: 1033



Website Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm1033 Gone to Warrington Cokey

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm

Posts: 3084

Location: LEYTH

Peter Kay wrote: Gone to Warrington



Where have you got that news from this time of night? Oh hang on It's Mr Peter $h!t stirrer Kay. Where have you got that news from this time of night? Oh hang on It's Mr Peter $h!t stirrer Kay. atomic

100% League Network



Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm

Posts: 4103

Don't blame him,pubs are $hite in Leyth. Peter Kay

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm

Posts: 1033



Website Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm1033 Cokey wrote: Where have you got that news from this time of night? Oh hang on It's Mr Peter $h!t stirrer Kay.





PAddy Mcginnnes told me. Said he’s gone shopping in Warrington for a new set of wardrobes. PAddy Mcginnnes told me. Said he’s gone shopping in Warrington for a new set of wardrobes. atomic

100% League Network



Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm

Posts: 4103

Peter Kay wrote: PAddy Mcginnnes told me. Said he’s gone shopping in Warrington for a new set of wardrobes.



Ikea.. Ikea.. Fantastic Mr Catpiss 100% League Network



Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm

Posts: 35471

Location: "The cuss i will?"

Told you this the other day, got told he had a contract either way, which isn't likely, but hey.



"i have a phobia of Wolves"



"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.



"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game." charlie caroli

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am

Posts: 11667

Location: blackpool tower circus

not sure how true this is. I'm not sure what will happen to Bryson, I hope he still comes to Leigh, it has been stated this morning in one paper , we HAVE already signed Luke Walshnot sure how true this is. ColD Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am

Posts: 5643

Location: Just Behind Parksides Club

charlie caroli wrote: not sure how true this is. I'm not sure what will happen to Bryson, I hope he still comes to Leigh, it has been stated this morning in one paper , we HAVE already signed Luke Walshnot sure how true this is.



Well if that's the case full respect to him for his performance yesterday Well if that's the case full respect to him for his performance yesterday Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners Peter Kay

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm

Posts: 1033



Website Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm1033 Cokey wrote: Where have you got that news from this time of night? Oh hang on It's Mr Peter $h!t stirrer Kay.



Obviously not Obviously not Leigh to win challenge cup before 2020

Leigh to reach Grand Final by 2022



Derek to get a queens honour (mbe) by 2025



Oh Leigh oh Leigh oh Leigh





//www.tipsterste.fabpage.com/



[quote="Michael_Ward"]Ricky Bibey = cack.



He's no good - the lad is huge but couldn't bust through a wet paper bag. He was crap at Wigan, he was crap here, and christ knows why Saints then signed him. Predictably, he was crap there as well.



He's now where he belongs, in NL1.[/quote] Cokey

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm

Posts: 3084

Location: LEYTH

Peter Kay wrote: Obviously not



Makes a change. Makes a change. Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: atomic, MarioRugby, Peter Kay and 173 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 10 posts • Page 1 of 1 Return to Leigh Centurions Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,641,802 1,431 76,264 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























