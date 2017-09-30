WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bryson

Bryson
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 11:02 pm
Peter Kay User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm
Posts: 1025
Gone to Warrington
Re: Bryson
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 11:12 pm
Cokey User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 3073
Location: LEYTH
Peter Kay wrote:
Gone to Warrington


Where have you got that news from this time of night? Oh hang on It's Mr Peter $h!t stirrer Kay.
Re: Bryson
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 11:15 pm
atomic User avatar
100% League Network
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4096
Don't blame him,pubs are $hite in Leyth.
Re: Bryson
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 11:22 pm
Peter Kay User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm
Posts: 1025
Cokey wrote:
Where have you got that news from this time of night? Oh hang on It's Mr Peter $h!t stirrer Kay.



PAddy Mcginnnes told me. Said he’s gone shopping in Warrington for a new set of wardrobes.
Re: Bryson
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 11:28 pm
atomic User avatar
100% League Network
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4096
Peter Kay wrote:
PAddy Mcginnnes told me. Said he’s gone shopping in Warrington for a new set of wardrobes.


Ikea..
Re: Bryson
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:43 am
Fantastic Mr Catpiss 100% League Network
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35465
Location: "The cuss i will?"
Told you this the other day, got told he had a contract either way, which isn't likely, but hey.
"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
Re: Bryson
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:48 am
charlie caroli User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11653
Location: blackpool tower circus
I'm not sure what will happen to Bryson, I hope he still comes to Leigh, it has been stated this morning in one paper , we HAVE already signed Luke Walsh :shock: not sure how true this is.

